Some new saucy pictures of Dalie hitmaker, Kamo Mphela, recently sparked some reactions online

The Amapiano sensation had social media buzzing when she showed off her thunder thighs, and the gents were ready to risk it all

Meanwhile, others brought up the age-old debate of Kamo being unrecognisable, saying her face always looked different

Kamo Mphela's new pictures had social media buzzing. Images: kamo_mphelaxx

Source: Instagram

Not Kamo Mphela nearly breaking the internet with her new photos, Mzansi was not ready for what she was serving.

Kamo Mphela photos break the internet

When she's not showing off her impressive dance moves, Amapiano sensation, Kamo Mphela, is flaunting her curves, and today, she ate and left no crumbs.

The dancer left little to the imagination in her latest photo dump ahead of the Joburg Day concert, showing skin and her assets in a denim outfit.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

She completed her Y2K look by accessorising with a pair of early 2000s-inspired sunglasses, a retro Louis Vuitton Speedy monogram 25 handbag and knee-high boots:

Mzansi reacts to Kamo Mphela's look

Fans dropped fire-flame emojis and couldn't get enough of Kamo's look:

baddest_00005 said:

"Girl, you are so hot!"

ttumiiii._ said:

"You’re so hot and talented!"

sayrahchips hyped Kamo up:

"Nobody is touching you!"

khathisphumelele showed love to Kamo:

"The queen of Amapiano."

ms_devae posted:

"Kamo Mphela is so cool because ain't no way she danced in heels!"

Meanwhile, others continue to debate over the dancer's face-card:

Thato__M wrote:

"I could be walking past this woman daily and not know. She’s really committed to being a girl with many faces."

SheTweetsSA said:

"I think Kamo Mphela is an idea; she is not one person; she is whoever takes over that day. Because every time I see her, I do not recognise her."

emily_teffoME joked:

"The woman of many faces."

KOPZERO made peace:

"I've actually accepted that I don't know who Kamo Mphela is."

Nadia Nakai's photos fail to impress

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Nadia Nakai's new photos.

The Naaa Meaan hitmaker left netizens unimpressed by showing off too much skin, saying she made nudity her personality.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News