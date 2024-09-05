Pearl Thusi was serving body goals while out visiting Victoria Falls in Zambia

The actress/ DJ posted a photo dump showing off her stunning curves in a two-piece swimsuit and had fans going nuts

Followers were going gaga over Pearl's photos and couldn't get enough of her incredible physique

Pearl Thusi showed off her gorgeous body in several throwback photos. Images: pearlthusi

Source: Instagram

One thing about Pearl Thusi, she will show off her stunning figure and never fails to get social media talking.

Pearl Thusi flaunts her fabulous figure

Pearl Thusi was out vacationing in Zambia over a year ago and decided to give Mzansi a glimpse of her view from the famous Victoria Falls with some never-before-seen snaps.

The Queen Sono actress was enjoying the waterfall while posing for photos donning a black two-piece swimsuit, showing off her fabulous figure and flawless skin.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

She shared multiple photos and videos of her adventure, saying it was her favourite version of some downtime:

"My version of TLC is chasing waterfalls. Waterfall rain hits different; the drip is crazy!"

Though the waterfall forms the border between Zimbabwe and Zambia, Pearl indicated she was on the Zambian side.

Twitter (X) user MDN News shared some footage from Pearl's vacation:

Mzansi reacts to Pearl Thusi's photos

Netizens can't get enough of Pearl's stunning figure:

mrs_makhubs said:

"If I could be 40 and look like this, I would never wear clothes. I swear, I'd live in bikinis."

koleyyh wrote:

"People may hate Pearl Thusi, but, oh honey, this woman is so stunning! She is a beauty, my goodness!"

asanda_mkhizesa was gagged:

"The body will forever be bodying!"

mosalakaem gushed over Pearl:

"Wow! This looks amazing, you look amazing!"

sinalomdishwa posted:

"I don't think they tell you enough how beautiful you are."

nonjabulo_ladyfair responded:

"You are just too gorgeous!"

Sizwe Alakine previews unknown Pearl Thusi song

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Reason (Sizwe Alakine) previewing an unreleased song by Pearl Thusi called Kusile.

Social media gave the snippet a huge thumbs up and has already declared it an instant hit.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News