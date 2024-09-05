Radio host Penny Ntuli amazed her fans when she posted a new picture on her Instagram page

The Jozi FM star was out and about in Mpumalanga enjoying the sun as she was wearing a black swimsuit

Her fans showed love to the radio star and said she looked gorgeous and that she was glowing

Penny Ntuli shared a new picture on Instagram of her rocking a black swimsuit while she was in Mpumalanga.

Radio host Penny Ntuli wears swimsuit

Penny Ntuli, the Jozi FM star, looked gorgeous in the new photos she shared on her Instagram page.

In the photos, she also held a bouquet of flowers and some shades. @MDNnewss reshared the photo with the caption, "Penny Ntuli looking absolutely radiant."

Mzansi gushes over Penny Ntuli

Fans gave the star her flowers, and fans said she looked gorgeous and glowing.

@__ThapeloM said:

"She looks absolutely stunning."

@asavela_n gushed:

"Where is the fire extinguisher we are burning."

@lathela gushed:

"It's giving rich aunt."

aphelemashabela said

"You are a beautiful queen."

Penny Ntuli pleads with Jozi car dealerships

Penny Ntuli contacted Jozi-based car dealerships to partner with her on an ambassador gig. The star was lauded for putting herself out there to gain work.

"As much I joke around here on this platform but it’s been so fruitful. I would like to try my luck here in Johannesburg seeing that my relationship with a BMW Pinetown car dealership is no more. So to Johannesburg Based Car Dealerships that are looking to get into partnerships or looking for a Brand Ambassador, I’d be your excellent choice as I come with Numbers, Car Sales, On The Ground advertisement all over JHB, KZN, Northern Cape."

