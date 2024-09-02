Minnie Dlamini is trending for her saucy social media posts, with a recent bathtub picture in white lingerie going viral

The Honeymoon actress has been setting timelines on fire weekly, drawing attention with her bold photos

However, social media users are divided, with some accusing her of trying to compete with younger influencers

Minnie Dlamini should be fined for breaking the internet every week. The star has been setting timelines on fire with her saucy images.

Minnie Dlamini set social media on fire with her saucy image: @minniedlamini

Source: Instagram

Minnie Dlamini's hot snap goes viral

Yho! Minnie Dlamini is showing Mzansi that she still got it. The media personality has been charting social media trends and making headlines every week, thanks to her saucy posts.

The Honeymoon actress who recently left nothing to the imagination with a hot picture shared another thirst trap. Minnie's bathtub picture was reposted on X by the popular blog MDN News. The now-viral picture shows the television and radio personality rocking white lingerie in a bathtub. The post's caption read:

"Minnie Dlamini radiates beauty in latest pictures."

Fans share thoughts on Minnie Dlamini's saucy post

Social media users feel the star is now doing a little too much. Many thought she was trying to compete with the younger generation.

@phathus said:

"What is with the naked pictures?"

@StHonorable commented:

"She's looking for her next victim. 😭"

@B__master wrote:

"Are we still saying Khune dodged the bullet?"

@Dailybreezeza added:

"She is waiting for the next one."

@Inenekazi1 said:

"She's starting to act like Pearl Thusi."

@187Mlu wrote:

"This is what they do before opening an Onlyfans account 😅"

Source: Briefly News