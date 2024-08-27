Minnie Dlamini stunned Mzansi with a saucy Instagram picture, showing off in black lingerie and a fur coat

Social media users are in awe of her beauty, with comments ranging from admiration to playful critique

The actress and TV presenter continues to prove she's still got it, even as some remind her of her motherhood status

Minnie Dlamini just proved to Mzansi that she still got it. The star recently turned heads when she shared a saucy picture on her Instagram timeline.

Minnie Dlamini shared a hot picture on her page. Image: @minniedlamini

Source: Instagram

Minnie Dlamini stuns in new picture

Shuu! Minnie Dlamini is giving other industry babes a run for their money. The actress and TV presenter has been stepping on necks lately - we are not complaining.

The Honeymoon actress recently set timelines on fire when she shared another saucy image. Minnie showed some skin in matching black lingerie and a fur coat. She captioned the post:

"Ready. Set. Fight 🥊"

Mzansi responds to Minnie Dlamini's hot picture

South Africans will never get used to Minnie's beauty. Many agreed that the stunner ate and left no crumbs.

@blackbarbielish commented:

"Yohhh I’m stealing this image."

@simzngema said:

"Mam!!! You are fighting.🔥🔥🔥"

@mello.moshe wrote:

"Let's give space to the young ones please."

@mahlangualinah added:

"Minnie why now? You are too beautiful even if hlee 😭"

@magezamufaro noted:

"I think she is missing something ,she was not like this before......😂😂😂"

@ting_ting1 said:

"Literally opened the pic and said yesasssssssss 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥❤️❤️❤️❤️"

@nana.co.za wrote:

"There’s enough space for everyone! You snooze, you lose! Strut Minnie!🙌🏽🙌🏽🔥🔥🔥🔥"

@lukhangi87 said:

"You are someone's mother Minnie you are no longer a teenager."

Minnie Dlamini wears Gert Johan Coetzee gown to tease new project

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that Minnie Dlamini is the latest star to wear a Gert Johan Coetzee design. The actress and TV presenter people know that she has more work coming out.

Minnie Dlamini dazzled people with her latest look. Her supporters were buzzing with excitement over their fave's announcement. Gert Johan Coetzee recently dressed Minnie Dlamini in a figure-hugging gown. The TV personality took to Instagram to show off the emerald green dress done in the signature Gert Johan Coetzee style.

