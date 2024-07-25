Media personality Minnie Dlamini's latest sultry picture has gone viral, capturing Mzansi's attention

The Honeymoon actress shared the hot photo on her timeline showing her in a bathtub wearing a revealing outfit

Fans praised Minnie, with some comparing her to Thando Thabethe and others noting that she continues to look stunning with age

Minnie Dlamini set timelines on fire with another hot picture. The larger-than-life media personality knows how to steal Mzansi's attention with her sultry posts.

Minnie Dlamini turned heads with her hot picture. Image: @minniedlamini

Source: Instagram

Minnie Dlamini's picture goes viral online

Yho! Minnie Dlamini is the star she thinks she is. After sharing a hot picture on her timeline, the actress is charting social media trends again.

The Honeymoon actress' picture was reposted on X by the popular entertainment page MDN News. The photo shows Minnie rocking a sultry outfit and sitting in a bathtub. The post read:

"Minnie Dlamini..🔥❤❤"

Minnie Dlamini's picture turns heads online

Mzansi agreed that Minnie Dlamini is still the hottest celebrity in SA. Many said that the actress is getting better with age, like a fine bottle of wine.

@SthembiD said:

"looks like Thando Thabethe here."

@LifeOfASigma commented:

"Advertising the product to attract new buyers."

@Femi94645018 added:

"Most beautiful lady in South Africa Right Now."

@sweerie_ said:

"Remember when the timeline tried to convince us that uwile🙄"

@Nkosi_Shebi added:

"She's gotta secure that bag, Mr Jones is awaiting maintenance."

@MangamahleM5 said:

"She looks like she’s bleaching. I hope that’s a filter because we don’t need another Khanyi Mbau."

@silo_makhunga commented:

"Return Soldiers trying so hard to get the attention of blessers."

