Podcast and Chill co-host Sol Phenduka heaped praise on uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party Deputy President Dr John Hlophe

His praise sparked mixed reactions, with some agreeing with Phenduka, while others made sarcastic or humorous remarks

While another celebrity's silence recently raised questions about their MK Party membership, Sol Phenduka's praise of the outfit's deputy leader raised questions about his political affiliation

Sol Phenduka raved about MK Deputy President Dr John Hlophe. Image: Siyabonga Sokhela/Gallo Images via Getty Images, solphenduka/Instagram

Source: UGC

Popular radio host Sol Phenduka raised eyebrows after raving over uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party Deputy President Dr John Hlophe. This comes after Dr Hlophe, who also serves as MK Party’s parliamentary leader, held a press conference on Thursday 3 July 2025.

The MK Party has been in the news for the wrong reasons with indications that the Jacob Zuma-led political outfit was in turmoil. Dr Hlophe held a press conference after he slammed Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla and Nhlamulo Ndhlela in a leaked letter to MK Party President Jacob Zuma.

Sol Phenduka praises MK Party Deputy President John Hlope

On Friday 4 July 2025, Sol Phenduka took to his verified X account and praised Dr John Hlophe. He praised the MK Party Deputy President suggesting that he likes the way that he articulates himself. The post was captioned:

“I can listen to Doctor John Hlophe speak the whole day.”

Netizens react as Sol Phenduka praises John Hlophe

In the comments, several netizens agreed with Sol Phenduka and also praised Dr John Hlophe’s eloquence. Others took playful jabs at Sol Phenduka, while others criticised the MK Party leader and listed people more articulate than him.

Here are some of the reactions:

@JoshuaRamoshaba agreed:

“Bro and I don`t think he`s speaking like that just for the media, that`s who he is. Very articulate, calm, eloquent, and simply employing a plain, comprehensive English that only Nhlamulo can`t understand.”

@dikwekubanice remarked:

“Sus.”

@MrSoWhat31 declared:

“I'll always love to listen to Prince Mashele, his brutal honesty gives me joy. Your Hlophe is too slow for me 🤣😂”

@busiswa_xhego recounted:

“I had the privilege of being admitted by him as an attorney when he was still the Judge President of the Cape Town High Court. When it was my turn, he quoted an old case, the accused shared the same Surname as me. It was a 10+ min speech and I felt special 😂 very wise man indeed.”

@AmagamaMAG said:

“How romantic.”

@RohulaBlack argued:

“The man is intelligent. The most decorated judge ever in South Africa. And very well spoken. I wish he had returned to academia. This political party will make him lose whatever credibility he had left.”

@jimmy_soot_ said:

"I thought you were pro Democratic Alliance (DA)."

Sol Phenduka praised Dr John Hlophe. Image: solphenduka/Instagram, Luba Lesolle/Gallo Images via Getty Images

Source: UGC

Jub Jub's MK Party membership scrutinised

While the Podcast and Chill co-host's praise for John Hlophe had netizens questioning his political affiliation, another celebrity's silence had the same effect.

Briefly News reported that netizens questioned Jub Jub's MK Party membership following his silence.

Jub Jub joined the MK Party in 2024, after dumping the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF). The Uyajola 9/9 presenter's membership was questioned amid the ongoing drama within the party, as Mzansi sought answers.

Source: Briefly News