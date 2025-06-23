Ntsiki Mazwai glorified Floyd Shivambu, stating that he has more political influence than South African President Cyril Ramaphosa

The activist sparked a debate with her sentiments that President Ramaphosa is powerful because he has money, whereas Floyd lacks the funds

People on social media offered varying opinions on Ntsiki's views, with some disagreeing with her statement on Floyd being influential

Ntsiki Mazwai said Floyd Shivambu is more influential compared to Cyril Ramaphosa.

The very opinionated Ntsiki Mazwai has made her support for Floyd Shivambu known. In her latest video, the poet and activist said Shivambu has more influence than the South African President.

Ntsiki praises Floyd Shivambu

In a video posted on Monday morning, 23 June 2025, Ntsiki Mazwai explained why she said Floyd has more political influence than President Cyril Ramaphosa.

"A lot of you are tripping over that Tweet where I said Floyd Shivambu has more influence than Cyril Ramaphosa, and I want to break it down to you guys," she started off. "Cyril Ramaphosa has a lot of money behind him. So, we can't compete with money because we do not have it," she boldly stated.

Mazwai, who continues to support Shivambu, said people relate to Floyd because he is a genuine person, compared to Ramaphosa, who is allegedly backed by money.

"They can buy all the PR and the positions, whereas Floyd is authentic, and how people relate to Floyd is genuine. There were never any campaigns for him. However, Cyril Ramaphosa is platformed and his whole campaign is bought. He is there because we do not have power.

Mazwai then made an example using herself, saying she has outlived some slay queens who had money pumped into them. "My influence was influential, whereas their influence was just based on the privilege and the money that was backing them. I stand by what I said," she closed off.

Ntsiki Mazwai praised Floyd Shivambu, saying he has more influence.

Mzansi debates Ntsiki's views

Peeps mocked Ntsiki, saying her sentiments have ulterior motives. Some say she wants a seat at Floyd's new political party.

@kamo_khunou replied:

"You're working hard for a seat in the new political party hey, sis. We see you."

@PeaceMa15100176 argued:

"I hear you, my sister, in todays politics we can’t talk politics and not involve money, he might not having big money as Ramaphosa but we are talking about a person who’s involved in VBS issues, and other money laundering issues so as much as I want to agree with you."

@Nomsa_Khawula disagreed:

"Hayibo sisi! Are we talking about the same Floyd? I agree that Ramaphosa is a mannequin, but Floyd. Of all the things he could have done, he chose to visit Bushiri?"

@donzo195001 agreed:

"True because also Floyd is more appealing to the youth of the country, so that's a huge number."

@MkhacaniSnr asked:

"That’s assuming that Cyril was born with a bank account full of money and never started his political career on the grounds, in more difficult circumstances than today. Which period of Cyril's political career are you comparing to Floyd’s?"

Watch Ntsiki's video below:

Floyd excluded from MK Party MPs

In a previous report from Briefly News, the MK Party has shared the list of new members of Parliament who would fill the vacant positions in the National Assembly.

The list excludes Floyd Shivambu. However, the party said he would be deployed to Parliament after his demotion as the secretary general.

