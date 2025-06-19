Former Secretary General of the uMkhonto weSizwe Party (MKP), Floyd Shivambu, said that he will consult with South Africans on whether to start a new political party

Shivambu announced his plans during a media briefing today, 19 June 2025, in Midrand, Johannesburg

Shivambu made it clear that he is still a member of the uMkhonto weSizwe Party (MKP) and has no plans to resign from the party

In a much anticipated media briefing, Former Secretary General of the uMkhonto weSizwe Party (MKP), Floyd Shivambu, announced that he will be consulting South Africans on the formation of a new political party.

Shivambu, removed as MKP's secretary general, announced he will consult citizens nationwide on forming a new party.

Source: Getty Images

What did Shivambu say?

In a media briefing in Midrand, Gauteng, today, 19 June, Floyd Shivambu said that he will hear from South Africans if he should start a new political party. Shivambu said that there are a lot of considerations to take into account, and he is unable to do that in isolation.

The former Secretary General said that a political party should not be founded between friends and family. Shivambu said that he will be consulting various people including billionaire Patrice Motsepe on the formation of a political party. He said that he and others will visit all nine provinces to research if a new political party is needed.

Shivambu said he was removed as the MK Party’s secretary-general earlier in June based on a fake intelligence report alleging he planned to overthrow party leader Jacob Zuma.

He added that Zuma had already drafted a letter to terminate his membership, indicating he was on the verge of being expelled.

South Africans weigh in

Netizens shared their opinions regarding the announcement made by Floyd Shivambu.

@MelodicVibz said:

"He says he has not resigned from MK party and will never resign, I am confused."

@gubolu83 said:

"He must rest and go sell avocados. No sane person will join his party, Mbhazima Shilowa tried it before."

@mradebeutr said:

"He can consult with Bushiri."

@adam_maseko said:

"I will join his movement like or not."

@Javaze said:

"This fellow is power hungry; he can finally have the position he so desperately wanted of being a party leader."

@ratone_tsiepe said:

"You guys said while he was in the EFF and MKP now this rubbish? This is still Floyd that we all know."

@mafikan said:

"I don’t see any future here. Like Cope when it started, there was this hype of the intellects and so forth. Dr. Ramphela also thought she was all that but lo the list is endless. There’s no need to form another party, Floyd."

@oscar_blaauw said:

“You all be praising anything when he was in the EFF, he was an intellectual of his generation, went to Mk he was amazing and a think tank. Now his about to form his own political party nah! His just stupid and a political prostitute! Wow drink water and rest."

MK distances itself from Shivambu media briefing

In a related article, Briefly News reported that Floyd Shivambu's upcoming media briefing has not been sanctioned by the uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party. That's according to the party spokesperson Nhlamulo Ndhlela, who addressed the event called for by Shivambu.

The former Secretary-General of the MK Party announced that he would be hosting a media briefing on Thursday, 19 June, to address recent developments in the country.

