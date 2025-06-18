The former uMkhonto weSizwe Party member Secretary-General, Floyd Shivambu, announced that he will be holding a press conference

Kaya 959 radio personality Sizwe Dhlomo has criticised his media invite, particularly the second one, for inserting the MK Party logo

Social media users have criticised Floyd Shivambu, and they reacted to Sizwe Dhlomo's views by expanding on them

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

Sizwe Dhlomo has criticised Floyd Shivambu for his 'clumsy' media invite. Image: Darren Stewart/Getty Images, SizweDhlomo/X

Source: UGC

Sizwe Dhlomo has criticised the former uMkhonto weSizwe Party member Secretary-General, Floyd Shivambu. This comes after he shared several media invites to his press conference on Thursday, 19 June 2025.

Sizwe Dhlomo weighs in on Floyd Shivambu

Taking to X on Wednesday, Sizwe Dhlomo criticised Floyd Shivambu's media invite, notably the second one, after he inserted the MK Party logo.

"Floyd is moving very clumsily right now! MK logo in the second media invite?" he asked.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

After he posted the first invite, Dhlomo noted, "No letterhead and personal capacity. The writing is on the wall," he wrote.

Netizens react to Sizwe's post

Social media users have relayed their opinions on Floyd Shivambu, looking at his actions after he was axed from the MK Party's top leadership position. Some people expanded on Sizwe Dhlomo's post.

@Nxthie_Nice said:

"I get it. He is still a member."

@NPMachanyana1 advised:

"Ekse, he should delete that one honestly."

@_Msindazwe_ shared:

"Duel membership."

@Mandla90056278 stated:

"For sure it's the same colours as the ANC and MK."

@Mzansipresser said:

"The young man is trying, give him a break."

@Aya_Muzi remarked:

"You guys think too highly of Floyd. He’s good academically, but lacks socially. In fact, he’s what I usually refer to as an eccentric scholar with a flair for the dramatic or aspergian with a taste for the extravagant."

@Sbudamoore replied:

"He is too emotional, sometimes in politics you have to lay back and play a victim, it helps, to properly plan your next move. Now it seems like he wants to be a man of the moment."

@pohmthokoh shared:

"This logo is in the picture, after your comment about the letterhead, he decided to put a photo that has a logo."

@KamogeloMa92354 replied:

"When he resigned from the EFF, it was communicated formally on a Press release with an EFF Letterhead and announced formally at the EFF's HQ, there could be precedence. The guy should just take a break."

@salim_sgo argued:

"A calm man during chaos is a dangerous man. Floyd looks like a man who was gathering his arsenal during the storm. That logo being put in might just be a calculated move to get them running undressed over a petty thing while he prepares to nuke them."

Jacob Zuma criticised for comments at MK event

In a previous report from Briefly News, MK Party president Jacob Zuma was dragged for slamming the party's past members.

Zuma spoke during the launch of the MK Party's Youth League in KwaZulu-Natal on 16 June 2025. He said that the party has had seven secretaries general and does not beg, and this drew criticism from the public.

Source: Briefly News