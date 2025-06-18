South African media personality Sizwe Dhlomo recently criticised Floyd Shivambu on social media

This was after the former MK Party member posted a media invite that Dhlomo found informal and lacking certain things

Many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions to Sizwe Dhlomo's criticism towards Shivambu's invite

Sizwe Dhlomo takes a jab at Floyd Shivambu. Image: Frennie Shivambu and Siyabonga Sokhela/Gallo Images via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Tjo, will the former MK Party member Floyd Shivambu ever catch a break on social media. The politician recently found himself being criticised by none other than the controversial media personality Sizwe Dhlomo.

Recently, the star decided to pick a bone with the former Secretary-General of the uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party after he posted a media invite about a press conference to speak about political developments in South Africa.

However, the radio host criticised the invite and pointed out that it didn't have a letterhead or personal capacity. He further mentioned that it was just like writing on a wall.

"No letterhead and personal capacity…The writing is on the wall," he wrote.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

See the post below:

Netizens react to Sizwe's criticism

Shortly after the star criticised Shivambu's invite, many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions. Here's what they had to say:

@RebelNews_ said:

"This one doesnt want to be led."

@g_mapaya wrote:

"Dudu will counter this by exposing shenanigans about Floyd. Mark my words."

@Mzansipresser responded:

"Let's give the guy some break hle."

@HereWithShit replied:

"He got fired for just putting things on the wall. Now you understand why."

@forensic_102 mentioned:

"The best bet is for him to start his own party. No political party will ever trust him after what he did to Malema."

@chalalet stated:

"Bro can make a good lecturer from his political life experience- must consider as giving back to society. Enough of politics at the expense of our poor people. Oops, thought it out loud."

@GodfreyNdo32999 commented:

"I just wanna see if he will survive without the shadow of Julius and Zuma, him alone, it's only the good English."

Sizwe Dhlomo reacted to Floyd Shivambu's post. Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for MTV

Source: Getty Images

Sizwe Dhlomo accidentally proves he's rich

Meanwhile, Sizwe Dhlomo is trending on social media due to his criticism of Shivambu. Previously, the star accidentally demonstrated his wealth after a social media user @Mashishi_B inquired about FNB's transfer charges, after someone with an account at the bank informed them that it costs R30.

Dhlomo intervened, arguing that the transfer fee should have been significantly lower, claiming that FNB only charges R7 for transfers. Another social media user contested Sizwe Dhlomo’s assertion. The Kaya 959 then shared a screenshot confirming that he was an FNB account holder, showing that he had transferred funds on Friday, 13 June 2025.

Sizwe Dhlomo shows off his multi-million rand estate

Sizwe Dhlomo's fans have known for a while now that the seasoned TV and radio personality is rich. Briefly News reported that Sizwe Dhlomo shared pictures of his multi-million rand estate.

Dhlomo set social media abuzz after sharing a backyard photo of his estate, and fans quickly gave it a nod of approval. Others said the lush backyard was ideal for a ‘private zoo,’ while others said a football pitch would be a fine fit.

Source: Briefly News