South African artist Sun-El Musician excitedly announced his career milestone to his fans

The Sonini hitmaker revealed on social media that he has joined the Shaka iLembe Season 2 soundtrack

Many netizens flooded the comment section, congratulating the star and reacting to him being a part of the drama series' soundtrack

Sun-El Musician celebrated another career milestone. Image: Oupa Bopape/Gallo Images via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Things are looking up for the South African artist, Sun-El Musician, as he reached yet another career milestone, and he had excitedly announced it to his fans on social media.

Recently, the star who sparked many questions with pictures of him and Maski in Italy last year revealed on his Instagram page that he has joined the Shaka iLembe Season 2 soundtrack.

The musician expressed his gratitude online and shared how this milestone meant a lot to him.

He wrote:

"This one means a lot to me. I have always imagined being able to create a song that becomes part of a motion picture. Today, I’m proud to share that I’m part of the Shaka Ilembe Season 2 soundtrack! Siyabonga."

Netizens congratulate Sun-El Musician

Shortly after the star shared this exciting news, many netizens flooded the comment section with congratulatory messages, and others reacted to the news. Here's what they had to say below:

Media personality Refilwe Modiselle said:

"You are the gift that keeps giving."

blankamazimela wrote:

"Jobe ugqibile! NgesiXhosa sithi ‘mahle acwengile."

lucky_luu1 commented:

"Now this is what I’m talking about KING."

emilybauman.co mentioned:

"What a brilliant fit for you! Here’s to many more movie features to come, my dear."

hagargraiser responded:

"So excited for your future career as a film composer."

i.langaaa replied:

"I knew this was your song when I saw your name on the credits!"

ntombi_yojali_mentioned:

"I just got goosebumps @sunelmusician your music gives me chills..."

Sun-El Musician's songs are on the 'Shaka iLembe' season 2 soundtrack. Photo by Oupa Bopape/Gallo Images via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

What you need to know about Sun-El Musician

With several hits to his name and collaborations with esteemed artists like Samthing Soweto and Ami Faku, Sun El Musician has solidified his reputation as a talented artist. However, the person behind the name remains somewhat enigmatic.

He was born on March 28, 1989, in the Rosetta region of KwaZulu-Natal Midlands. Raised by a domestic worker on the farms of Rosetta, he grew up alongside his four siblings after his parents separated during his childhood. Tragically, both parents passed away due to health issues in 2017, just a month apart.

This loss came in the same year he also lost his grandmother. In 2007, he enrolled in a bridging course at the University of KwaZulu-Natal, which was intended to transition him into a science course. However, he struggled with the studies, lost interest, failed his first year, and ultimately dropped out.

Tyla joins SA stars on big movie soundtracks

In a similar article, Briefly News previously reported that Tyla joined a host of South African singers whose music has been used as a soundtrack for big-budget productions.

Grammy Award-winning DJ Black Coffee’s song Inkondo Kamashimane was featured in The Matrix franchise. Nasty C’s Black and White was featured on Rhythms of Zamunda’s soundtrack. He also co-wrote and co-produced a track for the sequel to Eddie Murphy’s 1988 film, Coming to America.

