South African award-winning DJ and reality TV star DJ Zinhle enjoyed Youth Day with her husband, Murdah Bongz

The star posted a video of how they celebrated this special day on her X (formerly Twitter) page

Many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions to the video DJ Zinhle posted

DJ Zinhle spends quality time with her husband. Murdah Bongz. Image: @djzinhle

Source: Instagram

One thing about Mzansi's favourite power couple, DJ Zinhle and Murdah Bongz, had fans talking once again on social media with their lovey-dovey moments at home.

A look at what DJ Zinhle and Murdah did for Youth Day

Social media has been buzzing after many Mzansi celebrities have been sharing online how they spent Youth Day with their friends or families.

The reality TV star who blocked a lady for exposing her brand, which she saw at a Chinese store, posted a video of herself and her hubby previewing their upcoming music in celebration of June 16.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to DJ Zinhle's video

Shortly after the star shared how she and her husband spent their Youth Day, many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions. Here's what they had to say below:

@yolie6069 said:

"I can’t wait for this song to drop."

@ZodwaSim wrote:

"Thank you ntombi. This child is gifted just needs to be marketed properly."

@KhumoNare3 commented:

"Happy Youth Day with a banger song dropping soon with @liemapantsi I can't wait."

@iampraisegod22 responded:

"Chomi why nidlale ngabanye amantwana? Nine suppliers yase China. I don’t trust y’all to produce this track, maybe you bought it from Temu."

@LuduMoore replied:

"This is so beautiful. Thank you so much, DJ Zinhle."

@LuduMoore mentioned:

"God please keep blessing this child with the right people."

DJ Zinhle previews her upcoming song featuring her husband. Image: @djzinhle

Source: Instagram

Making headlines with their marriage

Despite making headlines with their picture-perfect moments, the two have had their fair share of bad headlines.

Their 5-year age difference often sees them being dragged online. DJ Zinhle is reportedly five years older than Murdah Bongz, who recently turned 38 on 9th June. DJ Zinhle and Murdah Bongz went public with their relationship in 2021. However, unconfirmed reports have it that the two dated for a while before going public.

Against the news of their picture-perfect relationship, DJ Zinhle confirmed that Murdah Bongz had paid lobola for her. She confirmed the news in 2022 on the second season of her reality show, DJ Zinhle: The Unexpected, which dives into her private life, which she always keeps under wraps.

Kaizer Chiefs sends Murdah Bongz into a dancing mood

As reported by Briefly News, Murdah Bongz could not stop dancing after Soweto giants Kaizer Chiefs qualified for the Nedbank Cup final.

Bongz joined thousands of Chiefs fans in celebrating their late victory over Mamelodi Sundowns, which set up a mouthwatering Soweto derby in the final of the Nedbank Cup. Since 2009, Murdah Bongz has become a popular member of Mzansi music and was nominated for a Grammy Award in 2024.

