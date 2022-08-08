DJ Zinhle and her second baby daddy Murdah Bongz are officially married and their families have even wrapped up their lobola negotiations

The Umlilo hitmaker shared the exciting news on the first episode of the second season of The Unexpected over the weekend

The celeb couple got hitched six months ago and hae been keeping their marriage a secret until Zinhle's reality show premiered

DJ Zinhle and Murdah Bongz are officially married. The Umlilo hitmaker confirmed the exciting news when the new season of her reality show premiered on Saturday, 7 August.

The businesswoman revealed the unexpected news on The Unexpected. She shared that her baby dad paid lobola for her about six months ago. The celeb couple has an adorable baby together named Asante.

According to ZAlebs, Murdah Bongz and his uncles went to Zinhle's family home in Newcastle to discuss lobola. She said they decided to make their traditional wording a "small thing" with just family.

Since then, Murdah Bongz has been reminding her boo to stop referring to him as her boyfriend but her husband. The viewers of the show took to Twitter to congratulate the couple and praised their friends for keeping their marriage a secret.

@pontsho_mp said:

"DJ Zinhle and Bongz been married for 6 months and it wasn't leaked . Her close friends circle is top tier #DJZinhleBET."

@joy_zelda commented:

"Many need to learn from DJ Zinhle and Murdah Bongz's relationship that not everything needs to be known out there and published, she's married for months. Wow."

@Mrs_Cayenne wrote:

"It’s @DJZinhle calling Murdah Bongz her husband and beaming with love?? I love it for her. Congratulations momma."

@TheNkelie added:

"Dj Zinhle and Bongani have been married for 6 months and that was not leaked. Their people are tops."

DJ Zinhle's fans convinced Murdah Bongz paid lobola for her

In related news, Briefly News previously reported that DJ Zinhle's fans are convinced that she and her baby daddy, Murdah Bongz, are married. After the star shared a teaser of the new season of her reality show, many took to the timeline to share that Murdah Bongz apparently paid lobola for his baby mama.

The second season of The Unexpected was set to premiere on 6 August. The Umlilo hitmaker took to social media to share a spicy teaser of the show.

At the beginning of the snippet, there's a scene that looks like it was filmed during lobola negotiations, according to TshisaLIVE. She's seen rocking a doek and joyful women ululate in the background. Tweeps also ran with with the speculation that DJ Zinhle and Bongz are traditionally hitched.

