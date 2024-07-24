Hit After Hit star Gatsheni has embarked on a journey into farming and is growing his livestock business

Gatsheni's farming business is in Phongolo, Kwa-Zulu Natal, and he has added eggs and chicken into the mix

The star also shared his plans to become a taxi boss after he won a minibus taxi at the Mother of All Maskandi Music Festival event

Maskandi musician Gatsheni is exploring many ways of making an extra income. What better way than to venture into the farming business?

Maskandi star Gatsheni has started his own livestock business.

Source: Instagram

Why Gatsheni has entered the livestock business

Maskandi music star Gatsheni announced that he has started farming and has livestock. The singer's farming business is in his hometown of Phongolo, Kwa-Zulu Natal.

He has shared pictures on his Facebook page of himself attending to his goats and cattle. He also thanked his supporters for the love they have shown him since the start of his career.

"Thank you to everyone for your support. I managed to buy 100 cows and 150 goats in addition to the ones I already had. If you support men, you are not making a mistake. I will continue doing what I do."

Gatsheni to expand farming business

The Hit After Hit singer also shared that he has added eggs and chicken to the mix. Gathseni said his journey to enter the music industry was not easy, but he made sure to make it work so he could have many other opportunities.

"I also bought chicken which lay eggs, and those are over 200. I also sell eggs."

He also added, "My journey to music was never easy. I always made it a point to make sure that I make means to creat opportunities for myself that will be beneficial in the future."

Gatsheni to become a taxi boss

In a previous report from Briefly News, Gatsheni won a minibus taxi at the Mother of All Maskandi Music Festival event.

After winning the vehicle, he planned to enter the taxi business and become a boss.

In his note, the singer also shared that he bought a Toyota Fortuner in cash.

