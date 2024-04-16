Maskandi superstar Gatsheni won a minibus taxi at the Mother of All Maskandi Music Festival event

The star's real name is Khuzani 'Gatsheni' Ndlovu, and he is known for the hit song Hit After Hit

Gatsheni has plans to venture into the taxi industry, saying he has always wished to become a businessman

Maskandi, rising star Gatsheni, has made his plans of becoming a taxi boss known. The musician is now the proud owner of a minibus taxi that he won at a recent Maskandi music festival.

Gatsheni won a minibus taxi at the Mother of All Maskandi Music Festival. Image: Gatsheni Igagu LasoPhongolo

Maskandi star to venture taxi industry

Maskandi superstar Gatsheni, known for the mega song Hit After Hit, won at the Mother of All Maskandi Music Festival event.

He beat 30 other Maskandi artists and was awarded a minibus taxi worth over R700,000, according to ZiMoja.

Gatsheni, whose real name is Khuzani Ndlovu, has plans to add taxi boss to his list of businesses. industry, saying he has always wished to become a businessman.

The Phongolo native shared a video on his Facebook page, where scores of his supporters welcomed him and his baby home.

Watch it below:

Best New Comer award for Gatsheni

Adding to his wins, Gatsheni also won an award at the Inaugural Cultural and Creative Industry Awards (CCIAs) for the People's Choice Award: Best Newcomer Award.

The Department of Sport, Arts and Culture created the initiative. Thanking his supporters for this win and the taxi, Gatsheni wrote:

"The day I arrived with a taxi at my hometown oPhongolo. I was welcomed by many of my supporters and the radio stations. I have never experienced so much love. People even stood in the rain."

He also celebrated his birthday that week.

"I would also like to thank the people who made sure to vote for me so I could come home with a quantum. This was made possible by you guys. Not to mention the best newcomer kwa Sports, Art and Culture."

Big Zulu reminisces on taxi driver days

In a previous report from Briefly News, Big Zulu spoke about how he juggled being a struggling rapper with working as a taxi driver for nearly seven years.

The Awfuni Ukungiqoma hitmaker touched on travelling back and forth to Back To The City so he could showcase his talent. Big Zulu wanted to inspire other people and motivate them to never give up on their dreams.

