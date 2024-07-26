A group of dancers wowed many South Africans with killer moves as they lit up the streets of Mzansi

In the clip, they unveiled their well-rehearsed steps, and the footage gained massive attraction online

Mzansi netizens enjoyed watching the young folks break it down on the dance floor as many gushed over their fire dance moves

These young people have skills! They set the internet ablaze with their killer dance moves, which impressed South Africans.

A group of young South Africans danced in the streets of Durban in a TikTok video. Image: @durban_royal.

Source: TikTok

Talented Durban dance group lights up streets in Mzansi

One dance group shut down the streets of Durban, causing a little bit of chaos with their dance performance. The footage shared by @durban_royal on TikTok shows a group of young men and women unveiling their well-rehearsed choreography moves.

The young folks broke it down on the dance floor as they synchronised to the latest trending genre, amapiano, that took the world by storm. The dancers captured many's attention with their dance video.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

@durban_royal's clip clocked many views, along with thousands of likes and comments on the video platform.

Watch the clip of young men and women showcasing their fire moves in the footage below:

SA is impressed by the young people's dance moves

The young men's and women's killer dance moves entertained the online community, and people flocked to the comments section to compliment them.

Vumile Mbambo simply said:

"This is the South Africa we ordered. Durban."

Shanice added:

"We are whole vibe here in South Africa."

Thandillicious17 wrote:

"Our happy kids."

@Llizettesaunders commented:

"Durban da place to be."

Bonelle SupaMfana Ja was amazed:

"The innovations."

User was interested in joining:

"OK, where do you all do your classes location 1st."

Young man wows with amapiano dance moves, amassing 2.7 million views

Briefly News previously reported that a gentleman in Mzansi wowed many with his killer dance moves that impressed many people online.

The footage shared by Gift August on Facebook shows a group of people standing at a junkyard dressed in work uniforms. One of the guys took centre stage and busted off some impressive amapiano dance moves, which wowed peeps online.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News