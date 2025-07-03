A woman from Phalaborwa went viral after sharing a video of herself using a garbage bag wrapped around her stomach to lose weight, with sweat pouring out when she removed it

The controversial method sparked over 9,000 reactions and 300 comments as South Africans debated whether sweating actually helps with weight loss or just causes water loss

Medical experts explain that sweating doesn't burn calories or fat but only causes temporary water weight loss that returns once the body rehydrates

A woman showed extreme dedication to her weight loss journey. Images: @nthabiseng.malatsi.370

One Facebook user from Phalaborwa shared a controversial weight loss video that left South Africans divided about her extreme dedication to shedding pounds.

The viral clip that was shared on the woman's Facebook account @nthabiseng.malatsi.370 in early July shows the woman lifting her top to reveal a belt wrapped tightly around her stomach area, with a garbage bag underneath that's designed to make her sweat more during her weight loss journey.

In the shocking footage, when she removes the garbage bag and wrap from her belly, a significant amount of sweat pours out from her abdominal area. The woman posted the video with the caption:

"If I don't do it myself, no one will," showing her determination to lose weight using unconventional methods.

The video quickly gained over 9,000 reactions and more than 300 comments from curious viewers.

Many South Africans were fascinated by her approach and wanted to know if the method works for weight loss. Others questioned what exactly she used to wrap around her stomach and how the entire process functions. However, several commenters expressed concerns about the safety and effectiveness of using garbage bags for weight loss purposes.

A woman shared a new method she's trying to lose weight. Images: @nthabiseng.malatsi.370

Mzansi divided on the sweating method

The video sparked heated discussions among South Africans who shared their experiences and opinions about the garbage bag weight loss technique:

@A-tray Arnold Ramonyane Jr. stated:

"That's not fat... It's sweat."

@Kgaogelo Princess Madi warned:

"This only makes you lose water, which can therefore turn into dehydration; it doesn't necessarily target fat."

@Ndivhuwo Bonza challenged critics:

"Whoever disagrees with this must show us her figure 🔥"

@Manqoba Mgaga explained:

"Very useless, as you will regain the water later on in the day. What you need to target is fat, not water and that you can only do by reducing your carb intake and consistent exercise."

@Aminah Nthabiseng Motaba defended the method:

"Kgaogelo Princess Madi, you are wrong, I lost 30kg doing only this. How can one be dehydrated if they still drink enough water?"

@Patasa Johnson supported:

"It works! I've done this daily when I was into Zumba."

Does sweating really help with weight loss

According to Medical News Today, sweating doesn't burn calories or reduce fat. Sweat is almost entirely water with tiny amounts of other substances like salt and protein.

When you sweat, you temporarily lose water weight, but this returns once you drink fluids again. Your sweat glands use very little energy, so the sweating process itself burns almost no calories.

