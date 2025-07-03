A fitness content creator shared how she made stir fry meals for four days using ingredients that cost under R150 from Checkers, breaking down each item's price in detail

The viral video sparked debate among South Africans who questioned whether the costs were accurate, with some claiming chicken and Nando's sauce alone would exceed the budget

Health experts highlight that meal prepping can be an effective weight loss tool as it helps people maintain consistent nutrition and avoid impulsive food choices

A fitness content creator shared her budget meal prep recipe that promises four days of lunch for under R150, but the video left many South Africans scratching their heads about the maths.

The content creator shared the video on her Instagram page @betterwithbalance, in June, with detailed ingredient costs, showing the young woman preparing pepper stir fry using supplies from Checkers.

In the viral clip, she breaks down her shopping list which she added on her caption, including olive oil (R26), rib eye steak (R116), jasmine rice (R10), onions (R2.20), peppers (R13.50), sugar snap peas (R20), garlic (R2), soy sauce (R39), sweetener (R2.50), and cornstarch (R1), totalling R230 according to her calculations. The video shows her marinating chicken, slicing vegetables, cooking everything in a pan, and dividing the final product into four meal prep containers.

Her recipe promises 539 calories per serving with 39g protein and 5g fibre, making it an appealing option for people trying to eat healthy on a budget. The video gained over 5,000 reactions as viewers debated whether her cost breakdown was realistic for South African grocery prices.

Mzansi questions the budget breakdown

The video sparked heated discussions among South Africans who shared their thoughts about the meal prep costs and recipe.

@francis_kingslayer joked:

"Hayaaaaaa!!!!!! Why aren't you using a rice cooker?"

@yj_cribe responded:

"Lmao, please stop playing us😂😂😂"

@quietlycrystalxo challenged:

"I agree, I'll need to see proof because I know chicken and Nandos is already R150."

@tanyabothape defended:

"Look, she didn't say that there will be tons of rice left and other ingredients, friends! She should have said 🙄 For example: look at her recipe, she worked it out perfectly per gram ❤️ Before we judge 👩‍⚖️ See her recipe"

@jlabilly admitted:

"The problem is I could eat all that in one sitting, lol."

@mareliekotze asked:

"Where did you buy the onion/pepper cutter?"

Meal prepping benefits for weight loss

According to Healthline, meal prepping can be a helpful tool for anyone wanting to lose, gain, or maintain their weight. Planning and preparing meals ahead of time saves time, reduces stress around mealtime, helps improve diet quality, and supports reaching healthy body weight goals.

The health publication explains that meal prepping helps people stay consistent with eating nutritious meals on busy days, making it easier to avoid unhealthy food choices. A weight-loss-friendly diet should include mostly whole, minimally processed foods like fruits, vegetables, whole grains, beans, fish, chicken, eggs, nuts, and seeds.

Protein plays a key role in weight loss meal prep as it's the most filling macronutrient and helps preserve lean muscle mass during weight loss. Combining protein with fibre and healthy fats creates satisfying meals that keep hunger at bay between eating times.

Watch the Instagram clip here.

