TikToker Ntandokazi filmed Lesedi FM personality Ntate Thuso at a fast food chain on 7 June 2026 and used his own words against him, sending Mzansi into a frenzy.

Pictures of Ntate Thuso sourced from Facebook. Images: Big Kahuna Begger and Patriotic News

Source: Twitter

Ntate Thuso had previously told South Africans that people live beyond their means to impress others. He said people spend money on things they cannot afford just to look good for everyone else.

Ama2k were ready and waiting

The young women spotted him at the counter and immediately started filming. They reminded him of exactly what he had preached about spending money you do not have. He let out a small laugh and walked away without ordering a single thing.

The clip spread across TikTok, and South Africa could not stop watching. Seeing the man who called out overspending get caught in his own moment was too good to miss.

Ntate Thuso addressed it on Lesedi FM on 9 June 2026. A second TikTok clip shared by @anathikondla caught him admitting that ama2k really got him that day. His on-air reaction made Mzansi laugh all over again.

South Africans flooded the comments with pure joy. Many said they had never seen him so speechless. Others agreed that the ama2k generation is the coolest and that Ntate Thuso finally met his match.

Watch the clips below:

More about Thuso Motaung

Source: Briefly News