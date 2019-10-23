Thuso Motaung: wife, children, house, cars, age and contact details

Thuso Motaung is a legend when it comes to radio. The teacher by profession is celebrated for being an encouraging individual and a motivator. He wins on both TV and radio because of his skill. It is not surprising that he has a massive following.

If you are a regular South African that listens to the radio every Sunday, chances are that you have heard Thuso on the Makgulong A Matala show with Rev. Maine. Together, the two motivate listeners, play inspiring gospel music, share scripture and profile upcoming gospel artists. Over the years, Ntate Thuso Motaung has built an impressive career.

Profile summary

Full name Ntate Thuso Motaung Gender Male Place of birth South Africa Current residence South Africa Nationality South African Ethnicity Black Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Hair colour Black Eye colour Black Relationship status Married Spouse Mamontha Motaung Profession Teacher and media personality Net worth $500k

Who is Thuso Motaung?

Thuso is a teacher and media personality with an engaging personality. He is an outspoken and controversial character who has attracted many followers.

He works on TV as a programme director for many major events, most of which are high caliber. On the radio, he also hosts a programme called Jwale Ke Nako together with Tholoana Moletsane. The show provides useful information about the transport sector that is handy for listeners.

How old is Thuso Motaung?

While the exact Thuso Motaung's age is unknown, he appears to be in his mid-age. He is an energetic individual that will be serving his listeners for a long time to come.

Career progression

Thuso is known as one of Lesedi FM's presenters. Unsurprisingly, he can capture the attention of all who listen to him. After all, he is a teacher by training.

He joined Lesedi FM in 1983 and has won the hearts of many South Africans behind the microphone since then. He is known for being an outspoken and controversial figure, which can be attributed to his legion of devoted fans.

His enthusiasm, relevance, love, and respect for the microphone and listeners earned him several awards. He received the Hall of Fame Award, Man of the Year Award, and Mzanzi's favourite radio personality of the year in 2019.

You can always come across some of Thuso Motaung's recordings that will inspire and challenge you. For some reason, every topic he handles touches directly on the lives of many South Africans.

He started a program called Bua Le Yona Mokganni, now known as Jwale Ke Nako, in response to cab violence in South Africa. This initiative has greatly aided the expansion of the country's sole black-owned sector.

His Sunday moral regeneration program Makgulong A Matala has about a million listeners and has been broadcast for over 20 years. It is still one of the top Sunday radio programs in South Africa and has changed lives with its creative and appealing programming and delivery.

All Thuso Motaung's albums

Thuso is also into music and has released several tracks and two albums. His albums are Ditba tse molemo tsa Thuso Motaung and Thuso. Some of his tracks include:

Ngwanaka oa tella

O gamme eng

Ke lumetse 1

Ke na le molisa

Who is Thuso Motaung's wife?

Thuso is married to Mamontha Motaung, a media personality. According to her LinkedIn profile, she has a Bachelor's degree in Management Leadership and a second degree in Business Management from the University of Free State.

She is also a former Lesedi FM principal announcer and the Northern Cape SABC's provisional general manager.

Who are Thuso Motaung's children?

It is unknown whether Thuso Motaung and his wife have any children together because the couple is very private about their family.

According to reports, he has an older daughter named Keke Moloi, who was born in 1982 while Motaung was still a teacher. She rose to prominence in 2007 after suing her father for child support.

What is Thuso Motaung's net worth?

Thuso Motaung from Lesedi FM is alleged to have an estimated net worth of $500 thousand. This income is majorly attributed to his career as a radio presenter.

Thuso Motaung's mansion house and cars

Motaung and his wife have assets worth R15 million. The Scorpions attacked them in 2007 after being accused of stealing R32 million from the SABC.

However, the Johannesburg Commercial Crimes Court dismissed the case after they were found not guilty. The value of the returned property was put at R8 million. It also includes five of Thuso Motaung's cars and furniture.

The couple's three houses were also returned, one in Diepkloof, Soweto, another in Bloemfontein, and another in Mossel Bay.

Thuso Motaung's contact details

How do I contact Thuso Motaung? If you need to contact the presenter, you can reach him by visiting the presenter's office at 10 NewGate Mall, opposite Bree Taxi Rank, or send an SMS to 7607. You can also contact him through his social media profiles, on Instagram @sebatasebata, and on Twitter @thusoonketsang.

Thuso Motaung continues to be a force to reckon with in the radio industry. The star entertains and inspires, something that few people can do.

