Who is Brodie Moss? Age, girlfriend, height, career, net worth, profiles

Becoming a celebrity may take a long career for some people, while it takes only a tweak for a few others. Brodie Moss is one of those who find themselves at the later stages of their lives and career. He is a former licensed electrician who felt unfulfilled on the job and developed a passion for something else. He found a better path and one that gives him joy while endearing him to the hearts of many people willing to root for him and become his fans.

Who is Brodie Moss? Brodie Moss is an Australia-born TikTok celebrity, popular YouTube content creator and social media influencer. He is a member of the YBS Youngbloods crew, which works as a team to create content for their YouTube and other media channels. Moss's videos on hunting and catching fish have contributed immensely to the fishing community. His contents also sell his good look to fans.

Profile summary and bio

Full name Brodie Moss Gender Male Place of birth Western part of Australia Nationality Australian Ethnicity Caucasian Eye colour Dark brown Hair colour Dark brown Sexuality Straight Marital status Single Girlfriend Victoria Ferreira Profession Former electrician, social media personality Net worth $500,000 Social media handles Instagram, TikTok, YouTube

Background information

Brodie was born and raised in Australia. A significant part of his life, even during his career as an electrician, was spent in his home country. Brodie Moss's age is unknown in the media because he has not discussed his family, birth, or childhood. Nonetheless, the TikTok star is known to have one brother whose name is Jacko Moss.

The Australian celebrity YouTuber is Caucasian with dark brown hair. Regarding Brodie Moss's height, he is not short but can pass as average.

Brodie Moss's career

When Moss left his former job as an electrician to start a YouTube channel and become an internet sensation, it was a huge risk he took. This is because of the numerous bills and expenses that would need to be offset since his newfound career starts yielding money later. But he was resilient in his decision and worked it out with a group of like-minded fellows as his crew.

Brodie's YouTube channel is named YBS Youngbloods. His debut video on YouTube was in 2014 with an aquatic video, YBS Liquid Cinema Ep 1 - Hunting On A Heartbeat. In his aquatic content adventure, he has encountered tiger sharks, massive crabs, and manta rays, among many others. He later announced in 2019 that he quit his job to focus on YouTube and others on full-time bases.

Since he took this bold step, his career has been significantly impacted. For instance, Moss's video titled Catching GIANT CRAYFISH Barehanded For Food Living From The Ocean - Ep 194 has over 16 million views. Other content he creates includes videos of him and his team hiking, camping, and hunting wildlife.

Who is Brodie Moss's wife?

He is known to be in a romantic relationship with Victoria Ferreira. The love birds create content, which they share on the YBS Youngblood social media accounts. So far, there is no evidence supporting that Moss is married. Previously, he was in a relationship with Amberleigh West, but they called it quits when things did not work well.

Brodie Moss's dog

Moss has a dog named Stryda which also features in his content. Stryda has lived with the YouTube personality for years and has grown to be fond of the star while also finding in him a friend that always takes him out for fun activities.

Brodie Moss's social media accounts

Brodie has a presence on many social media platforms. For instance, he has grown a considerable presence on YouTube, with over 3.58 million subscribers to his channel as of 2 December 2022. He is well renowned on TikTok, with as many as 4.8 million followers and 95.9 million likes. On Instagram, Moss has more than 1.1 million followers.

Brodie Moss's net worth

Brodie Moss's net worth is between $500 thousand and $1.5 million. Since becoming a celebrity, he has made a substantial amount of all his content on social media platforms.

Frequently asked questions

Does Brodie Moss have a tattoo? Yes. Brodie Moss's tattoos are on his hands and left leg. What did Brodie Moss do for work? Brodie was a former electrician. When he started his YouTube channel in 2014, he supported his expenses with the electrical job before quitting it in 2019. Is Brodie Moss Australian? Yes. Brodie was born and raised in Australia. He is, therefore, Australian by birth and ancestry. Where is Youngbloods filmed? Youngblood contents are filmed in water bodies, tracks, and forests.

Brodie Moss discovered his passion later in his life after working as a certified electrician for years. When he started his content creation journey on YouTube in 2014, he was combining both his works. It was in 2019 when he felt he was ripe for building only on his content creation career. Today, he has become a celebrity loved by many fans and followers.

