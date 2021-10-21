Binh Ho: bank, age, family, career, investments, profiles, net worth

Binh Ho is a Vietnamese-American investment banker who is the perfect iconic example of a rags-to-riches story. He started life in America as a Vietnamese refugee working at a petrol station and is now a multimillionaire investment banker with his own hit reality show known as House of Ho. The series premiered in 2020 and follows the lives of Binh and his family. Their entertaining antics have been widely compared to the movie Crazy Rich Asians.

Binh and his wife pursued their remarkable American dream together and have since risen into one of the most prolific Asian American couples today.

Full name Binh Ho Gender Male Date of birth 1949 Binh Ho's age 74 years as of 2023 Place of birth Saigon, Vietnam Current residence River Oaks in Houston, Texas Nationality American Ethnicity Asian Sexuality Straight Height in feet and inches 5′8″ Height in centimetres 174 Weight in kilograms 64 Weight in pounds 132 Eye colour Brown Hair colour Black Wife Hue Ho Children Three Siblings Tina Occupation Investment banker and entrepreneur Net worth $350 million

Binh Ho's biography

The renowned investment banker was born in 1949 in Saigon, South Vietnam. This makes him 73 years old as of 2023. His family fled South Vietnam when he was six years old and stayed in refugee camps for more than three years before arriving in the United States. The family fled to escape the adverse effects of the then-ongoing war.

When Binh and his family came to America, they settled in Fort Indiantown Gap, Pennsylvania, before later relocating to Toms River, New Jersey. Binh attended Toms River High School East and was quite involved in athletics.

He graduated from secondary school in 1983 and then enrolled at Rutgers University, where he earned his Bachelor of Science degree and graduated Magna Cum Laude. He later joined Washington State University, where he earned his doctorate in 1991.

Binh Ho's career

What does Binh Ho do? Binh Ho's first job in the USA was that of a gas station attendant at an Exxon gas station. At the time, his wife worked at the Circle K Convenience store. With time, the investment banker began to take an interest in the country's financial services sector.

Here is a look at the companies in which Binh has worked over the years.

1314 Texas, Inc

288-6.5 Houston, Inc.

800 LC, Inc.

Cgh Fondren Joint Venture, L.C.

Dayton 3, Inc.

Hesters Crossing

Houston Area Water Corporation

Houston Connection Partnership, LP

Houtex Community Development Corporation

International Trade Foundation Incorporated

Lavang Corporation

Lu Grocery Investment, Inc

Lu Investment, Inc

Main at Fannin, Inc:

Mbb Preston LLC

Parkside Development, LLC

Swnb Bancorp, Inc.

Today, Binh Ho's business ventures include a Texas-based real estate development firm that is working on several residential and commercial projects. He also owns an investment bank dealing in wide-ranging financial services. Binh Ho's bank has played a significant role in his massive wealth.

House of Ho

Besides Binh's incredible business acumen, he is also well known for his role in House of Ho, an American reality television series that airs on HBO Max. The series focuses on the Ho family and has been widely described as a hilarious portrayal of life as a crazy rich Asian in America.

The series' first season was released on December 10, 2020, while the second season premiered on August 25, 2022.

Bin Ho's Wife

A promotional poster for House of Ho. Photo: @houseofho

Source: Instagram

The hugely popular businessman is married to Hue Ho. The two have three children together; a daughter named Judy Ho and two sons, Washington Ho and Reagan Ho. Binh and Hue have been married for over 30 years now.

The couple's firstborn, Judy, has three kids with her ex-husband, Pablo Gavazza. She is currently married to Dr Nate Nguyen. Washington Ho is married to Lesley Ho, and the two have been blessed with four kids. Regan Ho is the youngest of the three and was named after President Ronald Reagan.

Binh Ho's net worth

According to Networthgorilla, Binh Ho's net worth is about $350 million. The renowned investment banker has amassed much of his fortune from his numerous investments as well as earnings from the House of Ho show.

Bihn Ho's life is the perfect success story about living the American dream, proving to the world that through hard work and dedication, anything is possible.

