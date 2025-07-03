President Cyril Ramaphosa paid tribute to his former deputy, David Dabede Mabuza, following his passing

President Cyril Ramaphosa remembered David Mabuza as a leader who was always grounded in activism. Image: Phill Magakoe

Source: Getty Images

GAUTENG – President Cyril Ramaphosa has described David Dabede Mabuza as a leader who was grounded in activism.

The former Deputy President of South Africa passed away in a Sandton hospital on 3 July 2025. He was 64 years old at the time of his passing.

Tributes have since poured in, as politicians remember the former Premier of Mpumalanga, who was fondly referred to as DD.

Ramaphosa pays tribute to Mabuza

In a statement posted on X (formerly Twitter), Ramaphosa praised Mabuza for the difference he made in the country.

He noted all the various positions Mabuza held during his lengthy political career, while extending his condolences to the family and friends of the African National Congress (ANC) stalwart.

“We are saddened today by the loss of a leader who was grounded in activism at the early stages of his political career and who came to lead our nation and shape South Africa’s engagement with our continental compatriots and the international community in his role as Deputy President.

He deserves our appreciation for his deep commitment to the liberation struggle and the nation’s development as an inclusive, prosperous, democratic state,” Ramaphosa said.

The president stated that further announcements would be made in due course on the memorial arrangements, as well as the honours with which the country will pay its final respects to Mabuza.

ANC saddened by loss of stalwart

The ANC’s Secretary-General, Fikile Mbalula, extended condolences to the family on the loss of Mabuza on behalf of the party.

Fikile Mbalula remember David Mbalula as a true stalwart of the ANC. Image: Fani Mahuntsi

Source: Getty Images

In a post also shared to X, Mbalula said that the former Mpumalanga Premier dedicated his life to the service of others.

“Comrade Mabuza dedicated his life to the service of the people of South Africa. From his days in the struggle against apartheid, to his leadership as Premier of Mpumalanga and later as Deputy President, he was a committed cadre who carried the values of unity, discipline, and transformation,” he said.

It wasn’t just ANC-affiliated politicians who paid tribute to their former comrade; the Economic Freedom Fighters did as well.

The party remember Mabuza as a politician who never placed personal ambition above the duties of his office. They also remembered him for his fight against the Apartheid regime.

“As the EFF, we honour him not only for the positions he held, but for being part of a generation of Black South Africans who stood up in the face of a violent regime and committed themselves, despite personal risk, to the ideal of a free and equal society,” the party said.

Mabuza passes away in hospital

Earlier, Briefly News reported that the former Deputy President passed away in a hospital in Sandton.

The 64-year-old was a former school teacher who became a principal and then transitioned into politics.

He was a former Premier of Mpumalanga, who also served as Deputy President of the ANC and South Africa.

