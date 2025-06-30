Fikile Mbalula has opened up on how the African National Congress reacted to the Democratic Alliance's (DA) threats

The DA are not happy with President Cyril Ramaphosa for firing its minister, Andrew Whitfield, from his cabinet

South Africans weighed in on Mbalula's statements, as they reflected on the state of the Government of National Unity

Fikile Mbalula said the ANC took the DA's threats seriously with regard to the GNU. Image: Fani Mahuntsi

Source: Getty Images

Briefly News journalist Byron Pillay has dedicated a decade to reporting on the South African political landscape, crime, and social issues. He spent 10 years working for the Northern Natal Courier before transitioning to online journalism.

GAUTENG – The African National Congress (ANC) is taking threats made by the Democratic Alliance very seriously, according to Fikile Mbalula.

Tensions have been rising between the two biggest parties in the Government of National Unity (GNU) following President Cyril Ramaphosa’s decision to fire Andrew Whitfield. Whitfield, the former Deputy Trade and Industry Minister, was dismissed by the president for undertaking a trip to the United States of America without approval.

The president’s decision didn’t sit well with the DA, who initially gave Ramaphosa 48 hours to fire ANC ministers linked to corruption in return, while also discussing its next course of action.

Mbalula says ANC is taking threats seriously

Speaking to the media on 29 June 2025, the ANC’s Secretary-General noted that the party put plans on hold as they waited to see what the DA did. Mbalula added that President Ramaphosa opted not to travel to Spain as planned, as the ANC anticipated that the DA would announce it was pulling out of the GNU. The ANC were particularly concerned by Helen Zille’s threat that the party had the numbers to collapse the GNU, and would do so if needed.

While the DA didn’t pull out of the coalition government and didn’t take serious action against the president, Mbalula noted that it was something they were keeping a close eye on.

“They had their ultimatum, and they ate it. They baked cakes and they promised people things and then afterwards they tell us about the dialogue and nothing else,” he said.

Mbalula added that the president had to wait as a result to see what the party would do.

What did the DA eventually decide upon?

During a press briefing on 28 June 2025, the party announced that it would be boycotting the upcoming National Dialogue, stating that it was a waste of time. The DA said it would only participate in the National Dialogue if Ramaphosa removed corruption-linked ministers like Thembi Simelane and Dr Nobuhle Nkabane.

Party leader John Steenhuisen added that the party also considered tabling a motion of no confidence in the president but opted against taking that route.

The Democratic Alliance called a press briefing to decide its next move. Image: Per-Anders Pettersson

Source: Getty Images

How did South Africans react to Mbalula’s statement?

Social media users were divided by Mbalula’s comments about the ANC taking the DA’s threats seriously, as they reflected on the state of the coalition government.

Yase Nkambinii Sectiion exclaimed:

“But they can't take service delivery seriously.”

Wayne Mostert stated:

“The ANC would love for the DA to leave so that other parties can come in that they can boss around and make decisions without being questioned.”

Inathi Bunono said:

“Kick the DA out, finish and klaar.”

Khatabele Seetsi added:

“You knew this wouldn't last long.”

Tosa Wa Dijana Mofokeng suggested:

“The ANC must start liaising with a better faction, like the MKP plus the EFF, including ATM, PAC, and IFP.”

Mkay Masoabi said:

“Let's vote again.”

Moshe Diehaba stated:

“We don't want the GNU collapsing, we want the ANC collapsing.”

Barry Smit noted:

“Well, at least they are taking something seriously. But nothing about corruption, crime, or unemployment.

ANC wants clarity on DA's stance

Briefly News also reported that the ANC wanted to know where the DA stood when it came to the coalition government.

ANC spokesperson, Mahlengi Bhengu-Motsiri, said the party needed to decide if it was part of the GNU or an opposition party.

Her comments came after the DA promised to pull out of the upcoming National Dialogue, in the wake of Andrew Whitfield's dismissal.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News