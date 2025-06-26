DA Slams Cyril Ramaphosa Over Andrew Whitfield Dismissal, Gives Him 48 Hours to Fire ANC Ministers
- The Democratic Alliance has lashed out at President Cyril Ramaphosa for firing Andrew Whitfield
- The former Deputy Minister of Trade, Industry and Competition was removed with no explanation given
- John Steenhuisen has given Ramaphosa 48 hours to take action against African National Congress ministers
GAUTENG – Tensions are rising between the Democratic Alliance (DA) and the African National Congress (ANC) following the firing of Andrew Whitfield.
Whitfield, the former Deputy Minister of Trade, Industry and Competition, was dismissed on 26 June 2025. The Presidency confirmed the dismissal but gave no reason for his removal.
The decision hasn’t sat well with the DA, as John Steenhuisen criticised President Cyril Ramaphosa, saying that he needed to look at delinquent ANC ministers as well.
Steenhuisen gives Ramaphosa an ultimatum
Following the removal of Whitfield, Steenhuisen hit out at Ramaphosa during an interview aired on eNCA.
“If the president wants to clean out his cabinet, then we would like to suggest that he starts by sweeping outside his own front door, before sweeping outside the DA’s front door,” he said.
Steenhuisen added that it could not be right that a minister was fired for these reasons. He added that they were giving the president 48 hours to prove that he was a man of his word and also take action against ANC ministers who were guilty of far worse things than Whitfield was.
