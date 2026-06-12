The Nkabinde Inquiry responded to Shamila Batohi's application to submit formal written submissions

The former National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) walked out of the proceedings in December 2025

South Africans took to social media to weigh in on the inquiry's ruling and on Batohi's conduct

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South Africans criticised Shamila Batohi after the Nkabinde Inquiry rejected her application. Image: Central News

Source: Facebook

Byron Pillay, a Briefly News journalist, has dedicated a decade to reporting on the South African political landscape, crime, and social issues. He worked as a newspaper journalist for 10 years before transitioning to online.

GAUTENG – South Africans criticised Shamila Batohi after the Nkabinde Inquiry rejected her application to file formal written submissions.

The former National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) head petitioned the panel, which is probing Andrew Chauke's fitness to hold office, to file formal written submissions to be admitted into the official record. She made the petition after she walked out of the inquiry in December 2026.

The former National Director of Public Prosecutions (NDPP) walked out of proceedings after she claimed that she faced a hostile and accusatory process. Ironically, the inquiry into the Gauteng Director of Public Prosecutions was set up at the insistence of Batohi.

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Inquiry denies Batohi’s appeal

After her walkout in December, Batohi wrote a letter in April 2026 to withdraw her participation from proceedings. She then petitioned the panel to allow her to file formal written submissions, so that she could still contribute without having to testify in person.

"Following careful evaluation of the application, the answering affidavits, and the applicable legal framework governing these proceedings, the panel has denied the application and declined to grant leave for the written submissions to be admitted into the record," the inquiry ruled on Friday, 12 June 2026.

The Nkabinde Inquiry has now concluded its public hearings and is now in the final stages. It will prepare and then deliver its report to President Cyril Ramaphosa.

The Nkabinde Inquiry is probing Gauteng Director of Public Prosecutions Andrew Chauke's fitness to hold office. Image: Central News

Source: Facebook

South Africans react to the decision

Social media users weighed in on the inquiry’s decision, with many criticising Batohi and questioning what she was hiding by refusing to testify in person.

Vusi Mtimande said:

“She knows many things, and she thinks she's above the law.”

Grizelda Sirena Dowie agreed:

“She thinks she is above the law.”

Darrol Kriel stated:

“She cannot take pressure. But she was gifted a high-pressure job.”

Mlandeli Jange exclaimed:

“She must appear in person.”

Serogole Mphahlel added:

“I'd love to see her with overalls.”

Suben Pillay asked:

“What is she hiding? She must be charged for all the high-profile cases she declined to prosecute.”

Stan Sam Samie stated:

“They must hand her over to the Madlanga Commission. All this rudeness will come to an end.”

Welile Mkhatshwa questioned:

“And just how exactly did she think written submissions were going to be cross-examined?”

Other stories about the country's NDPP

Briefly News reported that Batohi has been in the news of late over some of her responses.

Julius Malema was not impressed with Advocate Batohi's refusal to disclose the name of a suspended prosecutor.

Advocate Batohi was asked a question about why Hangwani Morgan Maumela hasn't been arrested.

The NDPP told the Ad Hoc Committee that the NPA took responsibility for the Timothy Omotoso verdict.

Source: Briefly News