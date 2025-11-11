Parliamentarians were not impressed with Advocate Shamila Batohi's refusal to disclose the name of a suspended prosecutor

The National Director of Public Prosecutions (NDPP) indicated that the prosecutor was accused of corrupt activities

Julius Malema blasted Batohi, suggesting that she leave if she didn't want to provide Parliamentarians with answers

Julius Malema confronted Advocate Shamila Batohi over her refusal to disclose a prosecutor's name. Image: @EFFGautengProv

WESTERN CAPE - Advocate Shamila Batohi has angered many Parliamentarians during her testimony before the Ad Hoc Committee.

The National Prosecuting Authority’s (NPA) National Director of Public Prosecutions (NDPP) testified before the committee on Tuesday, 11 November 2025, but it was not smooth sailing.

Advocate Batohi’s refusal to disclose one name sparked outrage among Parliamentarians, with Julius Malema suggesting that she could pack her bags and leave at one stage.

Batohi refuses to disclose the prosecutor’s name

During proceedings, Batohi confirmed that she received information from National Police Commissioner, General Fannie Masemola, and Crime Intelligence head, Lieutenant General Dumisani Khumalo, that a member of the NPA has been involved in criminality.

Batohi confirmed that the Investigating Directorate Against Corruption (IDAC) was tasked with investigating the matter, but said she would not name the person at the centre of the allegations. The prosecutor is currently suspended, with Batohi noting that the suspension was for a different matter and not related to the allegations.

Her refusal to name the person did not sit well with Parliamentarians, with the uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party’s David Skosana and Sibonelo Nomvalo calling on her to do so. Nomvalo said that Batohi was undermining the committee by refusing to provide names.

Malema blasts Batohi for failing to name the prosecutor

While ActionSA’s Dereleen James and the Economic Freedom Fighters’ (EFF) Leigh-Ann Mathys echoed calls for her to reveal the name, it was Malema who didn’t hold back. The EFF leader first suggested that Parliamentarians might as well go home if she was not going to answer questions.

The President and Commander-in-Chief of the EFF then reminded Batohi that she had a duty to protect the country above any individual.

“A rotten NPA is dangerous to the Constitution of South Africa. So you cannot protect an individual under the Constitution. Just her failure to respond to this question, she must take her bag and go. She’s not going to be useful to us,” Malema said.

