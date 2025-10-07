Parliament’s Ad Hoc Committee probing Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi’s allegations has got off to a terrible start after it was paused

The hearings had to be paused after Julius Malema rose on a point of order regarding the Lieutenant-General's statement

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader was unhappy that a supplementary statement was submitted before the committee

WESTERN CAPE – Parliament’s Ad Hoc Committee probing Lieutenant-General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi’s allegations has gotten off to a terrible start, with questions being raised about the statement made by the KwaZulu-Natal Police Commissioner.

The Parliamentary hearings were scheduled to begin today, 7 October 2025, to probe the allegations made by General Mkhwanazi during his explosive press briefing in July.

Before KZN’s top cop could even be sworn in to begin proceedings, Julius Malema rose on a point of order regarding the statement before the committee.

Malema questions whether Mkhwazi’s statement is original

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader questioned why the statement before the committee was supplementary if there was no original. He added that the general could not take an oath without a statement before the committee.

Other Parliamentarians also took issue with the supplementary statement, saying that an original should be submitted before Parliament.

Evidence leader Norman Arendse tried to clarify that the supplementary statement was the original statement. There was also an issue that the statement being used was the same one submitted to the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry, with Members of Parliament saying that they didn’t play second fiddle to the commission.

The Ad Hoc Committee has been adjourned temporarily as Parliamentarians attempt to find a way forward.

