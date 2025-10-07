Julius Malema Questions Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi’s Statement As Parliament’s Ad Hoc Committee Probe Stalls
- Parliament’s Ad Hoc Committee probing Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi’s allegations has got off to a terrible start after it was paused
- The hearings had to be paused after Julius Malema rose on a point of order regarding the Lieutenant-General's statement
- The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader was unhappy that a supplementary statement was submitted before the committee
PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.
Briefly News journalist Byron Pillay has dedicated a decade to reporting on the South African political landscape, crime, and social issues. He spent 10 years working for the Northern Natal Courier before transitioning to online journalism.
WESTERN CAPE – Parliament’s Ad Hoc Committee probing Lieutenant-General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi’s allegations has gotten off to a terrible start, with questions being raised about the statement made by the KwaZulu-Natal Police Commissioner.
The Parliamentary hearings were scheduled to begin today, 7 October 2025, to probe the allegations made by General Mkhwanazi during his explosive press briefing in July.
Parliament tightens security ahead of Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi's testimony, SA praises Police Commissioner
Before KZN’s top cop could even be sworn in to begin proceedings, Julius Malema rose on a point of order regarding the statement before the committee.
DON'T MISS IT: Stay Away From Fake News With Our Short, Free Fact-Checking Course. Join And Get Certified!
Malema questions whether Mkhwazi’s statement is original
The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader questioned why the statement before the committee was supplementary if there was no original. He added that the general could not take an oath without a statement before the committee.
Other Parliamentarians also took issue with the supplementary statement, saying that an original should be submitted before Parliament.
Evidence leader Norman Arendse tried to clarify that the supplementary statement was the original statement. There was also an issue that the statement being used was the same one submitted to the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry, with Members of Parliament saying that they didn’t play second fiddle to the commission.
The Ad Hoc Committee has been adjourned temporarily as Parliamentarians attempt to find a way forward.
ATTENTION: Help Us Grow and Get Rewarded! Share Your Thoughts About Briefly News and Unlock A Copywriting Course In A Giveaway.
Source: Briefly News
Byron Pillay (Current Affairs Editor) Byron Pillay is a Current Affairs Editor at Briefly News. He received a Diploma in Journalism from the Caxton Cadet School. He spent 15 years covering politics, crime and current affairs. He was also the Head of Department for Sports Brief, where he covered both local and international sporting news. Email: byron.pillay@briefly.co.za