South African actress Gugu Gumede has been receiving her flowers for her class act performance on The Polygamist

Gumede portrays the role of Joyce, who was celebrated on social media for her acting and raw emotions

Mzansi even remembered her role on SABC 1's Uzalo, saying she is proving her versatility

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Fans say Gugu Gumede nailed her role on Netflix’s ‘The Polygamist’. Image: itsgugugumede

Source: Instagram

South Africans are still enchanted by Gugu Gumede's performance on Netflix series, The Polygamist. The show premiered on Friday, 12 June 2026 and quickly jumped to number one on the video streaming platform, as well as the X trending lists.

In the series, Gumede stars alongside Sdumo Mtshali, who plays Jonasi, and together they had Mzansi enraged and on the edge of their seats.

Gumede gets her flowers

The 22-episode series explores the life of a businessman who has trouble remaining faithful to his wife. The show is an adaptation of Sue Nyathi's 2012 novel, starring Sdumo Mtshali, who plays the lead role of Jonasi, and Gugu Gumede, along with a star-studded cast.

Jonasi's life starts to come crashing down when all the women in his life begin to expose his secrets and how he built his empire. The storytelling, acting and raw emotions which were displayed by the cast were enough to keep Mzansi glued to their screens.

One of the X viewers who was left impressed by Gumede's portrayal of Joyce is @BrianMtetezi, who said Uzalo almost robbed the country of her versatility as she portrayed the role of a much older woman on the SABC 1 telenovela:

"Not to be dramatic, but Uzalo almost robbed us of this level of acting. Gugu Gumede is putting on a masterclass in The Polygamist on Netflix."

What SA has to say about Gumede

Below are some of the reactions from the online community:

@DonaldMakhasane stated:

"Now Mamlambo qualifies to act alongside, Queen of South African TV, Sindi Dlathu."

@v_bonna laughed:

"This and where she was telling Trinity “, welcome to this chapter of my life ke sisi, hlala phantsi unethezeke”… ooh Gugu, you gave us Joyce. She gave us a show, man, yohh. She killed me here, yoh."

Some fans praised the series overall, "The writing on this show is brilliant! Every detail matters, and every scene connects to something bigger, leading to even more shocking plot twists. There’s one particular scene that seems to hint at another storyline that is yet to be explored," @JabuMacdonald exclaimed.

Gugu Gumede nailed her role on Netflix’s ‘The Polygamist’. Image: NetflixSouthAfrica

Source: Instagram

Black Coffee compared to Jonasi

In a previous report from Briefly News, Black Coffee started trending for all the wrong reasons on X, as fans discussed the latest addition to their watchlists, The Polygamist.

The popular Netflix series, which is centred around Jonasi's extramarital affairs, was likened to Black Coffee's explosive marital drama that ultimately led to his divorce. The comparison arrives just days after the DJ's ex-wife went on social media to reveal that she has yet to receive her alimony from their divorce.

Source: Briefly News