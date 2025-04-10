TV director and actress Gugu Gumede has returned to her much-loved character, Mamlambo

Gumede returned to the SABC1 show on Wednesday after taking a break to focus on her Isiphetho role

Viewers and industry colleagues welcomed back the actress to the SABC1 soapie Uzalo this week

Legendary actress Gugu Gumede returned to her popular role as Mamlambo after playing the character of Connie Zondo on e.tv's canned telenovela, Isiphetho: Destiny.

The Durban-based actress also took a break from her SABC1 role in 2022 after giving birth to her daughter in 2021.

Gumede who reprised her role as a traditional healer, Mamlambo on Wednesday, 9 April reveals to Drum that she's thrilled to be back to her famous character.

"I'm really happy to be back on the show that made me who I am," says the actress.

Sources from the show reveal to the publication that Gumede is among the top paid stars on the show as she's been there since the beginning.

The SABC1 soapie shared a snippet of the actress' scene on their social media accounts.

Viewers of the show took to the comment section to welcome her back.

Actress directs Uzalo episode

The fan-favourite thespian revealed on her Instagram account in 2023 that she was promoted from being an actress to director on the SABC1 soapie, Uzalo.

She shared an episode she directed and captioned the clip: "So thankful to our producers for entrusting me with this great task. What a production. What a cast. What a time to believe. What a time to be alive. What a mighty God to serve. Mom, may I always make you proud."

A fan of the actress @bongekayamibee replied:

"I’m sure Mommy is very proud of all that you’re doing, all this effort and hard work is exactly what you need to push you to even greater heights, I enjoyed this. Congratulations to you and the rest of the team. Creativity is indeed what we are."

@leefancyface responded:

"Well done babe this is incredible onwards and upwards."

@zamanomfundo wrote:

"I always believed that you would make it. From the first time we met. I am super proud of you Gugu."

Soapie fans react to the actress' return

Real_thami_r said:

"Aybo what happened to Babekazi because njinji was left at the railway."

Thisisselby replied:

"Hayi ubuye enzima kakhulu manje uLambo."

Babagirlknownaskhulzin responded:

"Yoh kunzima they couldn't even think amaphoyisa would help, aboNyawo kanye nabo Mondli sebaphelele nabo Nosipho."

Gugu Gumede weight loss journey

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported in 2024 that actress and media personality Gugu Gumede opened up about her weight loss journey.

The former Isiphetho: Destiny actress trended on social media when she shared pictures of herself wearing a dress at the SAFTAs after her weight loss and also shared a picture wearing the same dress before she lost the weight.

Fans the actress and director flooded her comment section with their mixed reactions to her transformation.

