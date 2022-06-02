Gugu Gumede beloved Uzalo actress's maternity leave is finally over, and she will be back on the screen

The actress Gugu Gumede was away from the set of Uzalo as she was devoting all her energy to her new baby

Gugu Gumede announced that she would be coming back to the screen and asked her followers for encouragement

Gugu Gumede has been on leave from Uzalo and is looking forward to her return as the character Mamlambo.

Actress Gugu Gumede has been away giving birth and caring for her new baby and is now back, having bonded with her bundle of joy.

Gugu Gumede will again be filming for 'Uzalo' after giving birth, and fans encouraged the new mom. Image: Instagram/@itsgugugumede

Gugu Gumede is excited to be back on 'Uzalo' but sad to leave her new daughter

According to TimesLIVE, the actress gave birth to her daughter a month ago and took maternity leave to adjust to being a new mom.

Taking to her Instagram, Gugu said that she is excited to be back after six months. The actress also opened up about being nervous about leaving a baby her baby daughter. She said:

"Incredibly nervous to leave my princess. Mommies, what made this transition easier for you? Please send some words of encouragement.”

Gugu Gumede's peers and her supporters gave good advice

Vuma FM presenter Nonkanyiso Conco commented:

"Prayer helped me, still does and will always. Don’t over think it remember she is a precious gift from God. Enjoy your first day back at work mummy."

Musician Nana Atta gave Gugu a realistic response commenting:

"Aaaw Mama❤️ I literally cried myself to sleep the night before! My mom had to shout at me to get me to stop But really I just spoke to the baby and I felt like he understood what I was saying to him. Anyways, I don't think there's an easy way."

Fans also gave Gugu some solid advice and words of motivation

@zaemoyo had practical advice as she wrote:

"You will get used to it in no time. I didn't have a helper and took my child to day care at 3 months. My second born l went on half-pay leave and annual leave 9 months. I felt bad coz l didn't know about this option with my first child."

@mbal_enhley added:

"Nothing makes it easy besides knowing you'll be back later But you've got this, Queen Just keep whoever is looking after her on speed dial and they must know you'll call a million times to check-in."

@batusile_radebe wrote:

"It's never easy, but mommy has to do what she's got to do "

