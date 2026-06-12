Pastor Mboro dismissed doom prophecies from foreign religious leaders as fear-mongering

The Incredible Happenings Ministry leader argued against the assumption that anti-illegal immigration marches were xenophobic

South Africans chimed in on the controversial prophet's passionate defence of South Africa

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Pastor Mboro spoke about anti-illegal immigration movements in South Africa. Image: ProphetMboro Times

Source: Facebook

Pastor Paseka "Mboro" Motsoeneng, the founder of the Incredible Happenings Ministry, shared a scathing critique of foreign religious leaders in a video reposted on 11 June 2026. He dismissed their negative claims about South Africa after anti-foreigner protests.

Pastor Mboro asserted that the country is undergoing a spiritual and social awakening focused on border security rather than xenophobic hatred. Speaking amidst ongoing anti-illegal immigration outrage in a clip shared by @mboro_moporo, Pastor Mboro debunked viral prophecies that South Africans were set to suffer for kicking out undocumented foreigners. Foreign pastor prophets issued warnings of impending economic collapse and political chaos, which Mboro characterised as manipulative. The prophet shared his belief that South Africa remains under divine protection despite its challenges. He argued that the current protests are a legitimate response to state failures regarding undocumented migration. Watch the video below:

South Africa applauds Pastor Mboro

Pastor Mboro's insistence that the public is not demonstrating a hatred of foreigners but a love for the rule of law has amassed support. Mzansi was impressed that he framed his support for stricter border controls as both a religious and civic duty necessary to protect local resources. Read the comments below:

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Pastor Mboro is a controversial televangelist in South Africa. Image: ProphetMboro Times

Source: Facebook

MAXWELL commented:

"I don't usually listen to your videos, but this one, you nailed it."

E-Black💡 🏠 🇿🇦 wrote:

"For the first time, I actually agree with you 100%, Pastor Mboro."

Hloni said:

"Good Pastor Mboro, I am not your fan, buta for RSA for the pastors of this country. You are the only one of the best with such a strong message ❤️"

Moloto Thabang added:

"Lord, we pray for peace in our country. No weapon formed against us shall prosper. Our children are blessed, and our country is blessed."

Delatshikotalife said:

"I don't listen to you a lot, but point taken, good analysis 👌"

itu☠️ added:

"Pastor dropping bars!"

Mastermind(Only the Jam🎶🎵) agreed with him:

"This is the only time I have heard something so genuine and true come from you. Mr Mboro. God bless you."

Malindi said:

"Thank you, my pastor, you are the only one oma nathi thank you."

Prophet Mboro's church performance entertains SA

Briefly News previously reported that Prophet Mboro recently became a talking point, this time due to a spirited church video that charmed the public.

Posted by the pastor @mboro_moporo on TikTok, the clip became a sensation, drawing widespread engagement and prompting a wave of positive responses from online viewers.

In the compelling video, the prophet stands out, dressed in a smart blue suit and black hat. He begins chanting a powerful hymn, which, when translated from isiZulu, declares, "Satan doesn't belong here." After several strong repetitions, the spiritual leader gets into the moment, breaking into spontaneous, joyful dance moves, backed by his enthusiastic choir.

Source: Briefly News