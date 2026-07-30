eNCA anchor Heidi Giokos allegedly lost her job at the broadcaster after more than a decade on air

Her alleged dismissal followed a disciplinary hearing linked to an alleged breach of declaration rules in her employment contract

Tony Ndoro stepped in to fill her role while the hearing was still underway

Netizens were unhappy that Heidi Giokos was allegedly fired. Images: @PhilMphela/ X and Tashi-Delek/Getty Images

Source: UGC

SOUTH AFRICA — Veteran broadcast journalist and news anchor Heidi Giokos has allegedly been let go by eNCA after her contract was terminated following a disciplinary process.

Entertainment and media journalist Phil Mphela broke the news on X on 30 July 2026, citing sources who revealed that Giokos, who was attacked for her interracial romance, and a second anchor had their contracts terminated for violating declaration rules outlined in their employment agreements. The specific nature of the declarations in question has not been made public.

Giokos's departure after 15 years at eNCA

Giokos joined eNCA in 2011 and had grown into one of the channel's most recognisable and experienced on-screen talents over her 15-year tenure. While her disciplinary hearing was underway, the station brought in Tony Ndoro to cover her presenting duties. The outcome of that hearing has now resulted in her exit from the broadcaster. No official statement from eNCA or Giokos herself had been issued at the time of publication.

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View the tweet on X here:

Viewers react to the news

The announcement prompted an immediate response from viewers who had long followed Giokos's work on the channel.

@Ndo_CM wrote:

"I have been wondering where she's been all this time. Which declaration rules did she violate? She's one of the best journalists in the country, and her absence from the media has been very noticeable."

@billyx2010 said:

"She was so talented and dedicated. SABC will pounce on her."

@MaggzBhuda commented:

"Aw Mjokojoko. She'll find work soon; she's one of the best."

@IranEmbassyNot asked:

"What was the gift she accepted? Can see how that'd be a problem unless it was something trivial. Does anyone know?"

@Lens395499 added:

"Ohhh my gosh, one of the best anchors at eNCA. Simply the best; she will be missed."

Mel Viljoen storms out of eNCA interview

In a related article, Briefly News reported on Mel Viljoen's abrupt exit from an eNCA interview after facing a tough question regarding her previous arrest and stay in the United States. The reality TV star's dramatic departure has ignited strong reactions on social media, with mixed responses reflecting the public's interest in her story.

Source: Briefly News