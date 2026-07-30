Minister Khumbudzo Ntshavheni addressed the issue of white South Africans who had their US visas denied after claiming white genocide

Cabinet reaffirmed that all South Africans, regardless of political views, have a home in the country free from persecution

Ntshavheni also urged citizens to reject racial mobilisation that threatens the country's hard-won democratic freedoms

Ntshavheni said SA is still the home of those the US rejected. Images: @GovernmentZA/ X and Craig Hudson For The Washington Post via Getty Images

Source: UGC

PRETORIA, GAUTENG — Minister in the Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni confirmed on 30 July 2026 that white South Africans turned away by United States authorities are welcome to return to South Africa.

Speaking at a Cabinet press briefing in Pretoria, Ntshavheni addressed reports that a group of white South Africans had sought resettlement in the United States by claiming a white genocide was occurring in South Africa, only to have their visa applications refused by American officials. Thousands of South Africans applied for refugee status after Donald Trump signed an executive order in February 2025.

Cabinet reaffirms constitutional protections for all

Cabinet stated that every South African citizen, irrespective of their political beliefs, retains the right to live in their country without facing political persecution or suppression, consistent with the laws of the Republic.

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While acknowledging the country's significant socio-economic challenges, Cabinet noted that these difficulties cut across all racial groups and genders. The statement emphasised that resolving them requires a collaborative response involving government, political parties, labour unions, the business sector, civil society and ordinary citizens. Critically, Cabinet underscored that any such collective effort must account for the enduring consequences of apartheid and the imperative to redress historical injustices.

Ntshavheni used the briefing to issue a direct appeal to South Africans, calling on them to resist what she described as racial mobilisation aimed at reversing the gains of freedom. She urged the nation to recommit to building a united, non-racial and prosperous South Africa.

Cabinet mourns 47 initiates who died this winter season

In a separate matter raised at the same briefing, Cabinet expressed serious concern about the outcome of the 2026 winter customary initiation season. A total of 47 initiates died during the season, prompting Cabinet to extend condolences to the affected families. Cabinet also wished a full and speedy recovery to those who sustained injuries and remain under medical care.

View a statement about the briefing on X:

Ntshavheni fights Solidarity lawsuit

In a related article, Briefly News reported on the ongoing defamation lawsuit between Ntshavheni and Solidarity, which arises from a Cabinet statement alleging misinformation campaigns against the government. The outcome of this case could significantly impact the discourse surrounding sensitive topics such as farm murders and racial tensions in South Africa.

Source: Briefly News