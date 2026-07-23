CAF president Patrice Motsepe addressed questions on illegal immigration and job creation at a press briefing in Johannesburg on 22 July 2026

Motsepe acknowledged that South African businesses employing foreign workers at low wages instead of locals were wrong, but stopped short of endorsing anti-immigration sentiment

South Africans on social media reacted with scepticism, questioning Motsepe's motives and linking his comments to rumoured presidential ambitions

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Patrice Motsepe does not support illegal immigration. Image: Abdel Majid Bziouat/ AFP via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

JOHANNESBURG — Confederation of African Football (CAF) president Patrice Motsepe weighed in on South Africa's heated immigration debate at a formal press briefing in Johannesburg on 22 July 2026, calling illegal migration unacceptable while also urging greater focus on job creation across the continent.

Speaking against a CAF-branded backdrop at the indoor briefing, Motsepe acknowledged that concerns about South Africans being passed over for employment were valid. He stated that some businesses were deliberately hiring workers from outside the continent because those workers accepted lower wages, calling the practice wrong.

Motsepe draws line between legal and illegal migration

At the same time, the billionaire businessman was clear that his position did not extend to endorsing open borders. "Illegality will not be tolerated," he said, adding that CAF would issue formal statements in support of African cooperation while explicitly rejecting illegal migration.

Motsepe, who recently ended speculation over his CAF presidency, framed the broader issue as one of economic development rather than nationality alone, arguing that job creation within South Africa's own rural provinces, including Limpopo, KwaZulu-Natal and the Eastern Cape, was just as critical as addressing cross-border migration.

"If you don't create jobs in Limpopo, you don't create jobs in KwaZulu-Natal, you don't create jobs in the Eastern Cape, people will leave the rural areas and come to the cities because they need jobs," he said.

Watch Motsepe's full remarks at the CAF press briefing:

South Africans push back online

The clip, shared on X by user @mvprojileka, drew swift and largely sceptical responses from South Africans who questioned his sincerity.

@kgosigadiBee wrote:

"Because he might be a candidate of @MYANC, he wants to dribble SAns? He is a pro open borders book trying to tone down now won't fool us."

@Thamboleny3m said:

"Motsepe is a wolf in sheep's skin. He is saying that because he wants our support. He's funding EFF, DA & VF plus. All these parties are advocating for illegal migration to source cheap labour from outside SA."

@Elliotcyber85 commented:

"Sliver tongue here is probably matched by his brother-in-law. They are once again doing this, including his companies. They must educate each other; the masses are pushing back ourselves."

@_Clarence18 wrote:

"He said there are no borders in Africa when this whole thing started. We know how they roll, he's launching himself as a presidential candidate."

@NkosazanaFather observed:

"You can tell that this wasn't an easy one, but it came out of his mouth with supporting remarks nonetheless."

Patrice Motsepe opens up about presidency

In a related article, Briefly News reported on Motsepe's recent dismissal of speculation regarding his potential presidential ambitions in South Africa. Despite a surge of support indicated by ANC delegates, Motsepe reaffirmed his commitment to football governance and ruled out any political involvement.

Source: Briefly News