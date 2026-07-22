Turkey expanded its eVisa program to include South Africa and eight other African nations, making online visa applications possible

The move means eligible South African travellers can skip the traditional visa application process

South Africans online celebrated the news, joking that the country is always on these lists

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South Africa has been added to Turkey's expanded eVisa programme, and Mzansi is not taking the recognition lightly. Turkey announced on 20 July 2026 that citizens from nine African countries, including Algeria, Cape Verde, Egypt, Equatorial Guinea, Libya, Mauritius, Namibia, Senegal, and South Africa, can now apply for a Turkish visa online.

Turkey announced a short list of African countries granted eVisa privileges. Image: Darrell Gulin

Source: Getty Images

The change removes the need to visit an embassy or go through the traditional application process. It is expected to speed up travel planning and make Turkey more accessible to millions of eligible travellers across the continent.

South Africa approved for Turkey eVisa

For South Africans, being named on the list felt less like a surprise and more like confirmation of something they already knew. The reaction online was a mixture of pride, humour, and a quiet confidence that their country's passport tends to hold its own.

South Africans are encouraged to check the official Turkish visa portal for eligibility requirements and entry conditions before applying, as these may vary depending on nationality. Read the post on Facebook below:

Mzansi reacts to Turkey's eVisa News

Comments on the African Folder post were full of banter and national pride:

@Hennessey Papi wrote:

"Zimbabweans, Ghanaians and Nigerians said 'the world is watching, South Africa will be hated' 🤡"

@Kwanele Phila joked:

"Suddenly the hardworkers are nowhere to be seen on the comment section 🤣"

@Judas Iscaliot said:

"That time in South Africa it's only the president with a passport the whole country doesn't even have IDz.. South Africans please comment with your passports 😅"

@Lambert Alma added:

"They are trying to help you guys travel and see the world then to understand that the world did not end in the streets of Soweto or Alexandra"

@Sipho Mfengwana shared:

"I have stopped wasting my time reading if South Africa is included in these e-visas and visa-free entries, cause I just know that South Africa is always there, an African country with all the characteristics of a first-world country ✅🤣🤣"

@Makgotso Pooho said:

"The above-mentioned countries are well-mannered countries. Their citizens haven't got the mentality to abuse the immigration laws of other countries."

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Source: Briefly News