Over 1,000 Ugandan citizens were repatriated from South Africa following a wave of intense anti-foreigner marches

Returnees were processed through holding camps before arriving back in Uganda for reintegration

The government is launching specialised economic empowerment programs to provide sustainable livelihoods

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Earlier this month, approximately 1,030 Ugandan nationals were successfully repatriated from South Africa after being caught in the crosshairs of widespread anti-foreigner protests. These individuals, many of whom were residing in the country without valid documentation, were returned home through a coordinated diplomatic effort between both governments to ensure their safety and legal compliance.

Ugandans sent back from South Africa were put into reintegration programmes. Image: @ramcorp_updates

Source: TikTok

Ugandans back from SA in camps

The repatriation was triggered by a surge in "anti-foreigner" movements across several South African cities, where protestors demanded the removal of non-nationals. These marches created an atmosphere of significant insecurity, particularly for undocumented migrants who found themselves vulnerable to both legal repercussions and social hostility.

Rather than just providing transportation, the Uganda Media Centre confirmed that the government is implementing a comprehensive reintegration strategy. The goal is to prevent further irregular migration by offering returnees a stake in national development. Watch the video of Ugandans at the camp below:

South African amazed by Uganda

The public reaction to the repatriation has been a mixture of relief and concern. On social media, many Ugandans have praised the government's proactive stance in protecting its citizens abroad, while others have expressed worry about the economic stability the returnees will face upon their arrival.

Faridah Buikwe’s finest 🔥 wrote:

"True definition of WHOEVER FEEDS YOU CONTROLS YOU😂😂"

@Kenanao said:

"South African government would never dare to make us do this btw 😜👍"

TranSky added:

"The president does not even feel a shame when they do that."

@pearlmakeezi wrote:

"Naye you just gave someone a repatriation flight using state resources and you make them do all this …..😔😔"

Andy♠️ shared:

"I’m glad I was born in South Africa, just imagine being mocked like this on national television."

Other Briefly News stories about foreigners and SA

A Ugandan travel creator's video tour of Freedom Square in Kampala, a memorial dedicated to South African freedom fighters amidst ongoing anti-foreigner protests in South Africa.

South Africans reacted to a Zimbabwean man who posted an emotional farewell video on TikTok as he prepared to leave South Africa to address immigration issues.

A South African entrepreneur's newly opened spaza shop, which has captured the attention of people as it opened after the March and March movement's deadline.

Source: Briefly News