A viral TikTok video captured a BMW driver verbally abusing a security guard, sparking national outrage over the entitlement shown.

South Africans went out of their way to support the guard and defend him from the aggressor

Community response, started by a local automotive group and boosted by another donor, provided money to restore the guard’s dignity

In July 2026, a security guard in Kempton Park, Gauteng, became the centre of a national conversation after a BMW driver verbally assaulted and humiliated him over standard gate access procedures. The incident, captured on video and shared on TikTok, went viral after the driver was seen using his vehicle and perceived status to belittle the worker. In response to the blatant display of arrogance, a collective motorists fund raised to give him money.

The Security guard who was trolled by a BMW driver received more donations. Image @dj_teddei_t

Source: TikTok

The guard was lauded by viewers for maintaining his composure and professionalism throughout the ordeal. Once the footage hit social media, the public reaction was swift and fierce.

Another generous individual then stepped in to top up the funds, bringing the final total to R31,900. The support in the video by @dj_teddie_t reached a crescendo when dozens of BMW enthusiasts and bikers organised a formal convoy to the guard's place of work. Watch the video below

Public applauds donations for guard

The public’s response highlighted a deep-seated rejection of classism, with many South Africans praising the guard for his unwavering dignity under fire. The financial contributions served a purpose far beyond the money; they were a collective effort to ensure the guard felt valued. Read the comments below:

@augustomachavane6 commented:

"Don't worry, my brother; this guy will fight for us in heaven"

@Nompendulo_Nompendulo declared:

"Let's make this guy a multimillionaire. God protect him"

@Dinny ✨️💫❤️‍🔥 praised:

"I respect you South Africans"

@Bondi shared:

"He will set the table before you in the presence of your enemy 😇 Jehovah Nise"

@Jaybag reflected:

"After humiliation, blessings follow ❤️"

@Missy💞 observed:

"Mara this guy is humble awoa you can hear ka his voice 🙏"

@banyana ba papa confessed:

"Yoh, yesterday when I saw that video I cried this person ke papa motho imagine bana bare bona papa"

@Pili inquired:

"Where to donate guys? That video broke my heart"

@Matshediso Moahluli gushed:

"He's such a cutie potatie❤️🥰"

@Soulja Boi Tell "Em cheered:

"Shout out for South African citizen 🤞❣️❣️"

BMW driver embarrasses another worker

Briefly News reported that the same Gauteng man found himself back in the spotlight for all the wrong reasons after issuing an apology for humiliating a security guard. Just weeks after footage of him disrespecting a BMW security guard spread widely online, a new video emerged showing him doing the same to two others.

The follow-up clip was shared by the outlet FrontlineNewsSA on 18 July 2026. The text on Frontline's post made the connection clear: this is the same man from the earlier security guard incident. A separate dashcam or phone recording from inside a vehicle shows the man being accused of skipping a stop sign.

The notorious BMW driver made uncouth sexual gestures behind a man who was pumping a road tyre on the road in a clip shared by FrontlineNewsSA.

Source: Briefly News