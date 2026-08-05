Kenmere Primary School shared the heartbreaking news of the passing of former learner Qa-eed Lodewyk

The school in Cape Town remembered Qa-eed as a valued member of the Kenmere family and extended condolences to his loved ones

Members of the community flooded the school's post with tributes for the young boy and messages of support for his family

Kenmere Primary School announced the loss of a former student. Image: RDNE

Source: UGC

Kenmere Primary School has announced the passing of one of its former learners, Qa-eed Lodewyk, in a post shared on 4 August 2026. The school broke the news with a message of grief on its Facebook page, describing Qa-eed as a valued member of the Kenmere family. "Qa-eed will always remain a valued member of the Kenmere family as we remember him with warmth and affection," the school wrote. The announcement sent a wave of sorrow through the community, with many parents, former learners and members of the public leaving heartfelt messages for Qa-eed's family.

The cause of Qa-eed's passing was not disclosed. No further details about his age or circumstances were shared by the school. What was clear from the response online was how deeply his loss touched those around him. Kenmere Primary School asked that those grieving find comfort in the memories they shared with him. Read the school's tribute to Qa-eed on Facebook. Read the post below:

Community mourns Qa-eed

South Africans responded with an outpouring of love and condolences on Kenmere Primary School's Facebook post:

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Imran Du Plessis wrote:

"Rest In Eternal Peace Young Man 🤲🤲🤲"

Rhonda Lynn Jenkins said:

"There are simply no words that can take away the pain of losing a young life, especially one with so much still ahead of him. May the family find strength in the beautiful memories they shared with him and may his presence in their hearts bring them comfort in the days ahead. RIP young man. 🥺"

Genevieve Brown simply wrote:

"Another child 😭"

Faieka Davids shared:

"May Allah place sabr (patience) and contentment in the hearts of his family and grant him the highest abode in Janatul Firdous (paradise) insha Allah Ameen"

Alana Wilson said:

"Sincere condolences to his Mommy, Daddy and family. You are in our thoughts and prayers 🙏"

Dorian Warries added:

"Rest In Peace Young One ❤️"

Jade Carter Steenkamp wrote:

"My sincere condolences to his family and friends at Kenmere Primary School, such sad news. May God comfort all at this difficult time, strength to all. RIP Angel of God, fly high 🙏😥💔🕊️🕊️"

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Source: Briefly News