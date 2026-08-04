Rachel Kolisi posted a July photo dump on Instagram on 2 August, giving fans a glimpse into her personal life

The post included her two children, Nicholas and Keziah, along with selfies, friends, family and a few meaningful memes

Followers flooded the comments with words of love and encouragement for the author and director

Rachel on the left, sitting on a porch outside. Image: rachelkolisi

Source: Instagram

Rachel Kolisi gave her followers a peek into her July. The author and director posted a photo dump on Instagram on Sunday 2 August, captioning the collection simply:

"Some of July. ♥️"

The post brought together a mix of everyday moments and personal snapshots. Her two children, Nicholas (11) and Keziah (9), both of whom she shares with Springboks captain Siya Kolisi, featured in the collection alongside selfies, friends and family moments.

A month of quiet strength

Woven into the images were a couple of memes that seemed to speak to where Rachel Kolisi finds herself right now. The mix of warmth, humour and quiet reflection struck a chord with many who follow her journey.

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Check out the Instagram post below:

Mzansi rallies around Rachel

Followers showed up in the comments with an outpouring of support and admiration for Rachel Kolisi's post:

Wendy wrote:

"I cannot wait for the day that your beautiful heart is totally healed and one of these slides becomes the soft launch, but first, blossom on your own, take the time to be whole again, and then a new adventure will come along. Not because any woman needs love or it to be whole, but when a woman is whole on her own and then is treated like she should be on top of that... Game changer!"

Nomzamo added:

"Beautiful! ❤️ P.S. SLIDE 3 is major relatable. 😮‍💨"

Vicky shared:

"Choosing PEACE is the glow up."

Zan commented:

"Good-hearted woman. 🔥🙌❤️"

Seipaty added:

"You are such a beautiful person. 💖🙏"

3 Other Briefly News stories about Rachel Kolisi

Rachel Kolisi shared a video of former Australian rugby league player Luke Bateman speaking candidly about cheating on every partner he had.

The Brave Collective announced its eighth flagship event, Fortune Favours the Brave. Own It., set for 5 August 2026 in Bryanston.

Rachel Kolisi shared a TikTok video showing off her white co-ord outfit before revealing a dramatic rip down the side seam of her skirt.

Source: Briefly News