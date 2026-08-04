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Rachel Kolisi Shares July Photo Dump Featuring Kids and Moments of Peace
Family and Relationships

Rachel Kolisi Shares July Photo Dump Featuring Kids and Moments of Peace

by  Gloria Masia
2 min read
  • Rachel Kolisi posted a July photo dump on Instagram on 2 August, giving fans a glimpse into her personal life
  • The post included her two children, Nicholas and Keziah, along with selfies, friends, family and a few meaningful memes
  • Followers flooded the comments with words of love and encouragement for the author and director

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Rachel Kolisi with the elderly and children on the right
Rachel on the left, sitting on a porch outside. Image: rachelkolisi
Source: Instagram

Rachel Kolisi gave her followers a peek into her July. The author and director posted a photo dump on Instagram on Sunday 2 August, captioning the collection simply:

"Some of July. ♥️"

The post brought together a mix of everyday moments and personal snapshots. Her two children, Nicholas (11) and Keziah (9), both of whom she shares with Springboks captain Siya Kolisi, featured in the collection alongside selfies, friends and family moments.

A month of quiet strength

Woven into the images were a couple of memes that seemed to speak to where Rachel Kolisi finds herself right now. The mix of warmth, humour and quiet reflection struck a chord with many who follow her journey.

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Check out the Instagram post below:

Mzansi rallies around Rachel

Followers showed up in the comments with an outpouring of support and admiration for Rachel Kolisi's post:

Wendy wrote:

"I cannot wait for the day that your beautiful heart is totally healed and one of these slides becomes the soft launch, but first, blossom on your own, take the time to be whole again, and then a new adventure will come along. Not because any woman needs love or it to be whole, but when a woman is whole on her own and then is treated like she should be on top of that... Game changer!"

Nomzamo added:

"Beautiful! ❤️ P.S. SLIDE 3 is major relatable. 😮‍💨"

Vicky shared:

"Choosing PEACE is the glow up."

Zan commented:

"Good-hearted woman. 🔥🙌❤️"

Seipaty added:

"You are such a beautiful person. 💖🙏"

3 Other Briefly News stories about Rachel Kolisi

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Source: Briefly News

Authors:
Gloria Masia avatar

Gloria Masia (Human interest editor) Gloria Masia is a Human Interest Writer at Briefly News. She holds a Diploma in Public Relations from UNISA and a Diploma in Journalism from Rosebank College. With over six years of experience, Gloria has worked in digital marketing, online TV production, and radio. Email:gloria.masia@briefly.co.za

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