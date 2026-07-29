Rachel Kolisi shared a TikTok video showing off her white co-ord outfit before revealing a dramatic rip down the side seam of her skirt

The philanthropist and author laughed off the wardrobe malfunction, admitting the tear happened just as she was about to walk on stage

Mzansi viewers flooded the comments with shock and admiration at how gracefully she handled the pre-show chaos

Rachel Kolisi shared a quick outfit-of-the-day video before revealing a massive rip on the skirt's side seam. Image: @rachelkolisi

Source: TikTok

Rachel Kolisi found herself in a fashion emergency on 28 July 2026, and she handled it exactly the way her fans have come to expect — with a laugh and zero drama. The philanthropist and author posted on her TikTok account @rachelkolisi showing off a polished ensemble: a high-neck top, matching skirt, blazer and boots.

Rachel Kolisi's fashion fail won over the internet

She was strutting confidently for the camera outside when she casually revealed the truth about her look. The skirt had split. A massive tear ran straight down the side seam, and it had happened right as she was preparing to walk on stage. Rather than letting the moment rattle her, Kolisi laughed it off with the kind of ease that made the video go viral almost immediately.

Watch Rachel Kolisi reveal her wardrobe malfunction in the TikTok video below:

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

Mzansi reacts to Rachel's outfit mishap

The response made clear that it was not just the mishap itself that resonated with people, but the way Rachel owned it. For many followers, her reaction was a reminder that even the most put-together moments come with behind-the-scenes chaos, and sometimes the best thing to do is smile and walk on stage anyway.

User @ChrissyG said:

"You're so real. You're really not pretending or faking; that's why I like you so much."

User @Sparkle asked:

"Lawd 🔥, and what did you do before going on stage?"

User @Just me admitted:

"🔴 I thought this was a style."

User @Akona Damywa commented:

"Lord Jesus, how did you fix it or rock it? We need story time 🔴."

User @Andrew encouraged:

"Keep the tear, Rachel. Looks awesome."

User @Hailey Dee added:

"I love the mischievous laugh towards the end 🔴."

3 Briefly News articles about Rachel Kolisi

Rachel Kolisi joined a lineup of South African women leaders who will be speaking on financial independence and resilience at the Fortune Favours the Brave. Own It event in Johannesburg.

South African author Rachel Kolisi entertained Mzansi by crossing out the "r" on her "Mrs Kolisi" apron to make it "Ms Kolisi" during a cooking clip.

Rachel Kolisi shared a glimpse of her and her daughter's Botswana getaway, leaving social media users in awe of her trip and her passion for conservation.

Source: Briefly News