A heartwarming video of Monde Shange reuniting with his daughter went viral after being shared on X on 28 July 2026

The reunion comes after an alleged custody dispute between Monde and his ex-wife, Gogo Skhotheni

The little girl's joyful reaction to seeing her father again moved many viewers, and they reacted to the post

Monde Shange has reunited with his daughter he shares with Gogo Skhotheni. Image: monde_shange, gogo_skhotheni

Source: Instagram

A recent video of Monde Shange being reunited with his daughter has melted hearts across Mzansi, going viral just days after it was posted. The clip, originally shared on Monde's Instagram page and reshared on X on Tuesday, 28 July 2026, shows the young girl rushing to her father in what viewers described as a genuinely emotional moment.

The reunion comes after more than a year of an alleged drama between Monde and his ex-wife, the popular spiritual personality Gogo Skhotheni. The two had a very public split. Skhotheni had also previously addressed rumours of a rekindled romance with Monde following reports that she was expecting again.

SA reacts to viral clip

In the 14-second clip, the little girl can be heard saying "Daddy, I missed you" as she runs towards Monde, visibly overwhelmed with excitement. The raw joy on her face is what drove the post to over 234,000 views on X.

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VillageGuluva captioned the video: "Brother Monde Shange has finally reunited with his daughter after a year-long custody dispute with his ex-wife, Gogo Skhotheni. I wish women could keep kids from their issues with their baby daddies, look how happy she is."

SA was warmed by the video, as it had reignited the debate around the allegations made against Monde during the public fallout with Skhotheni. Reactions ranged from emotional to deeply sceptical.

@starr_M_junior questioned Monde's character directly: "He insulted the mother and said she bore him 'disabled' kids.. how is he a good man all of a sudden?"

@PatrioticSnob pushed back, writing: "Slhotheni just started a smear campaign against Monde, saying he insulted her by saying she birthed him, DISABLED children. She didn't provide any evidence of him saying that. She just said so, and everyone (especially women) believed her. How can a man say such and then fight for custody? What sense does that make?"

@pietmashika focused on the child, saying: "Look how excited the little girl is 😊she even said 'Daddy, I missed you'"

Monde Shange returns with his baby girl. Image: gogo_skhotheni

Source: Instagram

Gogo Skhotheni roasted by her daughter

In more Gogo Skhotheni updates, Briefly News shared online reactions to Gogo Skhotheni's daughter roasting her in a viral video.

The little girl questioned her mother's intelligence, and the famous sangoma and her followers could not believe their ears.

Source: Briefly News