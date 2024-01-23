Gogo Skhotheni took to Instagram to share the news of her and her husband Monde's break-up

The traditional healer and DJ revealed that they broke up six months ago and have been saving face for their children

Skhotheni also shared that their break up was drama-free, and Briefly News spoke to Gogo Skhotheni to get more clarity on the matter

Gogo Skhotheni and her husband, Monde, separated six months ago. Image: @gogo_skhotheni

Popular traditional healer Gogo Skhotheni has revealed that she is now a single woman following her separation from her husband, Monde.

Gogo Skhotheni announces separation from Monde

Taking to Instagram, the traditional healer and DJ revealed that she and Monde broke up six months ago. She stated that many people did not know this because of the façade they create for the sake of their children.

In addition to that, she also noted that their break-up was mature and drama-free.

“I have been single for six months, and people still think I am in a relationship. Maybe because my break-up with my ex was a mature one.”

Skhotheni hints at marital problems starting in 2022

In her Instagram stories, Gogo Skhotheni shared that their marital problems date as far back as 2022.

The DJ, by profession, said that they unfollowed one another on social media in 2022.

“Whenever we are seen together, it's because of our kids or business, but besides everything. We are no longer dating; it's been a while hle. We stopped following each other on all social media platforms 2022 late. We officially broke up six months ago.”

Briefly News spoke to Gogo Skhotheni to get more clarity on the matter, but she preferred not to comment.

Gogo Skhotheni reveals she used love potion to enhance marriage

In a previous report from Briefly News, Gogo Skhotheni admitted that love potion works for her marriage and that she has used it on her husband, Monde Shange. Skhotheni said she recommends it as it works well for her and it has helped her achieve the family unit she has today.

The now DJ also debunked claims that love potion harms or would cause death, saying her husband is alive and well.

