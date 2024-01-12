Former lovers Mihlali Ndamase and Leeroy Sidambe have unfollowed each other on Instagram

The once-smitten couple have decided to call it quits and their break up was very dramatic

Mihlali Ndamase went on an anger rampage, accusing Leeroy of owing her money, and she even revealed his private cellphone number

Mihlali Ndamase and Leeroy Sidambe have called it quits. Image: @leeroy_mab, @mihlali_n

Source: Instagram

You know a relationship is done and dusted when people unfollow one another on social media. This might be the case with former lovers Mihlali Ndamase and Leeroy Sidambe.

Leeroy and Mihlali have called it quits

News of Mihlali and Leeroy's break up made headlines in December 2023. This was after Leeroy was seen kissing another woman while on vacation with his friends in Dubai.

Many people started connecting the dots after noticing that Mihlali mentioned Leeroy less. If that was not enough, Mihlali went on a rampage and accused Leeroy and his friend Malusi of owing her money.

"Don't post in Dubai like your bosses, when you owe me money bandla. Talking about catching flights and not feelings. Who was coughing out money in Mexico when your card was busy declining? Lol don't try me. I left that person in October. Ndine peace."

Mihlali posts Leeroy's number on IG

The manner in which the once-smitten broke up was very dramatic. Mihlali then proceeded to expose Leeroy's private cellphone number.

One peep caught a screenshot of the number. @reaschwarz searched the number on Truecaller, and it belongs to Leeroy indeed.

Mihlali and Leeroy unfollow one another, Mzansi convinced

Mzansi is now convinced that their relationship is over after they pulled this stunt of unfollowing each other.

@ZeeJobe exclaimed:

"Hawu, so their relationship is over for good?"

@GajuSiyabulela stated:

"It's not uncommon for people to unfollow each other on social media. Relationships and dynamics can change, both online and offline."

@prow_II asked:

"So they are really over?"

Mihlali apparently paid for her birthday trip to Mexico

In a previous report from Briefly News, Mihlali Ndamase revealed everything regarding her trip to Mexico that she pretended was gifted to her by Leeroy.

Mihlali shared that Leeroy's card declined and she had to chip in for most of the itineraries.

