A South African woman on TikTok went viral after confronting her e-hailing driver, who used to be a teacher

The unidentified driver admitted he used to sleep with students and was forced to resign.

The woman argued that his misconduct warranted arrest, sparking mixed reactions online

A woman argued with her e-hailing driver about his inappropriate behaviour with students when he was a teacher. Image: @lethabolamoloto

A Mzansi woman went viral on TikTok after sharing a video showing how she put her e-hailing driver in his place.

Woman criticises driver's inappropriate behaviour

A video by @lethabolamoloto shows her sitting in the back of her ride as she speaks to her driver, who had opened up to her about how he used to sleep with his students and was forced to resign from a school he taught at.

In the clip, an infuriated @lethabolamoloto is seen and heard telling the driver how his behaviour was inappropriate, as it was wrong for him to see his female students as potential girlfriends.

@lethabolamoloto further reiterated that he should have been arrested over and above his resignation.

Mzansi responds to woman's bold move

The video sparked various views and comments from netizens. While some praised her bravery, many were surprised by how bold and fearless @lethabolamoloto was while talking to the former teacher-turned-driver.

Many commented on how she put her life in danger by arguing with an e-hailing driver who could have retaliated badly.

Anonymous commented:

"Bazok bulala (They are going to kill you)."

Lindo asked:

"Manje amaphoyisa suwabizile yin⁉️ (Did you call the police?)."

Andile commented:

"Isibindi eninaso ngiyas’cabanga mase niphuzile (The guts you guys have, I wonder what its like when you've been drinking)."

Love replied:

“'You should have been arrested', and then sirens casually start ringing in the background ."

@miss.keabetswe commented:

"Guys for your safety, the Uber driver is always right."

✨S I P H E S I H L E ✨ replied:

"Ngiyaqala ukubona umuntu ongasabi ibolt ngiyakvuma yezwa (I've never seen a person who didn't fear Bolt like you. I must give it to you)."

livhu reacted:

"Mbhokodo."

Lizzy asked:

"Manje awsabi ukufa my dhiye? (Are you not scared of death dear?)."

