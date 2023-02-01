Mzansi women went in hard on a man who claimed to use a female body mist with his cologne

Twitter user @YoliPeba shared the post, calling BS on the matter, claiming the man is cheating

Some men said it was harsh to make those allegations, while not one lady said they believed it

Stranger things have happened than a man mixing women’s body mist with his cologne. However, the ladies of Mzansi called BS on it and claimed it was just a way to cover up for his cheating.

Relationships are not what they used to be. Loyalty is rare and options are far too many. So, it is not unexpected to jump to the conclusion of cheating in today’s times.

Twitter user @YoliPeba shared a post made by a man showing off the body mist he uses with his cologne. Sis called the man out, rallying her fellow fierce females to back her up.

This is what the man’s post said:

“I bought this body mist at Dischem and it smells so good mixed with my cologne .”

Mzansi men and women share their thoughts on the body mist saga

Some men got a little defensive, saying it is not cool to shame a man for wearing body mist. The ladies were having none of it and unleashed their wrath upon the man.

See some of the comments:

@Boncle_M said:

“ Tough times for men bro (I wouldn't buy it either tbh).”

@MavetheDJ said:

“So we cannot use the mist we want peace, no?”

@angelosnl said:

“I definitely wouldn’t.”

@kattkhuele said:

“I’M SCREAMING!”

Mzansi was stunned by man who proposed to his bae after she cheated on him with his brother

In related news, Briefly News reported that a story of a man who proposed to his bae after she had been unfaithful to him with his brother left South African social media users stunned at his perseverance and maturity.

Online user @Life_After_18 caused abuzz on the Twitter streets when he shared a screenshot of the man’s tweet where he shared a glimpse into the story behind his proposal and Saffas were never ready.

The tweet features photos of the woman’s hand with the engagement ring reads:

“She finally said yes! I was heartbroken the first time she said no, but I knew she thought I hadn’t forgiven her for sleeping with my brother. But that trauma was cleared when I stayed at a mental facility for a month. Glad we can grow together so that true love can win. #LoveWins.”

