A Mzansi netizen took to social media to share a story about a man who proposed to his girl under concerning circumstances

The man in question shared a post about his bae finally agreeing to marry him after she had previously said no after she cheated on him with his brother

South African cyber citizens were left puzzled and concerned for the man, the woman, and the entire relationship

A story of a man who proposed to his bae after she had been unfaithful to him with his brother of all people, left South African social media users stunned at his perseverance and maturity.

Online user @Life_After_18 caused abuzz on the Twitter streets when he shared a screenshot of the man’s tweet where he shared a glimpse into the story behind his proposal and Saffas were never ready.

The tweet which also features photos of the woman’s hand with the engagement ring reads:

“She finally said yes! I was heartbroken the first time she said no but I knew she thought I hadn’t forgiven her for sleeping with my brother. But that trauma was cleared when I stayed at a mental facility for a month. Glad we can grow together so that true love can win. #LoveWins.”

Cyber citizens were left baffled by the post, with many expressing the man’s decision despite his past trauma, as well as concern for the woman’s well-being within the relationship.

Check out the post and some of the comments below:

@lil_promac replied:

“When you take drunk uncle's advice that every house has its problem what matters is forgiveness and love.”

@MMashilo28 said:

“Imagine having to bekezela as a guy.”

@skhaloMasi wrote:

“I doubt he'll survive the second wave.”

@kuruption99 reacted:

“Why did they discharge him??? Clearly, he's not okay...”

@Abuti__Ray commented:

“Love wins yamasimba. Ngamane kuyekwe.”

Man shares story about a guy who is scared to confront his cheating bae

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported that a Mzansi man took to social media to share how he learned about another man who had an unfaithful girlfriend but was too fearful to confront her about it as it would have negative consequences.

@TshelowRSA_ shared the trouble in paradise story on his Twitter account. He captioned the post

“Saw a tweet from some gent saying he found out that his hun is cheating but he is afraid to confront her cause she'll be mad and kick him out of her apartment. I've been laughing.”

The post has had SA online users quick to share their personal views on what they thought of the relationship. While a selected few sympathised with the heartbroken man, many users said it was interesting to see how the tables have turned when it comes to adultery in romantic relationships.

