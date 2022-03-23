A local man recently took to his Twitter account to share a post about another gent’s relationship problems

He shared that he saw a tweet about a guy who found out his girl was cheating but couldn’t confront her as she could kick him out of her house

South African online users responded to the post with both sympathy and sarcasm, saying he should be strong

A Mzansi man took to social media to share how he learned about another man who had an unfaithful girlfriend but was too fearful to confront her about it as it would have negative consequences.

@TshelowRSA_ shared the trouble in paradise story on his Twitter account. He captioned the post:

“Saw a tweet from some gent saying he found out that his hun is cheating but he is afraid to confront her cause she'll be mad and kick him out of her apartment. I've been laughing.”

The post has had SA online users quick to share their personal views on what they thought of the relationship. While a selected few sympathised with the heartbroken man, many users said it was interesting to see how the tables have turned when it comes to adultery in romantic relationships.

@tebby_sandy remarked:

“Bekezela, tables have turned.”

@TheDreamer53 commented:

“It's actually not laughable but depressingly sad. If only he can be independent.”

@FakuSodi replied:

“Will just go back home or find my own place peacefully nje ngam lwisi or Ask her...I hate cheating especially mawaz ukuthi umunt depend kuwena financially ucengile.”

@Afrikan__Child wrote:

“I rather go back home.”

@tsh3pim_ said:

“It’s rough being dependent on someone. He must pray against the spirits that are attacking his partner and their relationship. He must learn from woman bekezela vibes.”

@kittyDuncannon reacted:

“Yasss he must be a mbokodo phela men are hella strong.”

@Tinashe2988494 asked:

“Women go through this daily... now we must cry coz it's a man???”

@Bheka643852672 commented:

“It's better to be kicked out than being abused.”

