SA polygamist Lucky Somkhanda Gumbi married his third wife, Zama Duma, in a lavish ceremony in KwaZulu-Natal, where

A fashion designer shared the behind-the-scenes of creating Zama's stunning wedding gown that captivated Mzansi this weekend

Mzansi applauded Zama for working with a local designer, highlighting the personal touch and effort invested in its creation.

Zama Gumbi's custom-made wedding dress, a stunning creation by a local Durban designer, impressed Mzansi after a viral TikTok video showcased its intricate design and the meticulous effort that went into its creation for her lavish wedding.

A TikTok video gave viewers a detailed look at how Zama Gumbi's stunning wedding gown came to life.

Source: TikTok

A local fashion designer has captured hearts across Mzansi after sharing the beautiful behind-the-scenes journey of creating Zama Gumbi’s wedding dress. The dress was designed by an award-winning fashion designer based in Durban, known for her exquisite craftsmanship and attention to detail.

The video, posted by TikTok user @zieghn_fashion2, shows the process of when she was still putting the dress together, to the bride’s reaction during the final fitting. The wedding took place this past weekend, and it was a stylish affair that had social media buzzing.

The comments section quickly filled with admiration, with viewers praising the craftsmanship and attention to detail. Many also applauded Zama for supporting a local designer and choosing something that felt personal and intentional.

The Gumbi's wedding

South African businessman and polygamist Somkhanda Gumbi married his third wife, Zama Duma now Gumbi, in a lavish ceremony in KwaZulu-Natal on Sunday, 29 June 2025. Zama wore a custom-made gown that left social media users stunned. The dress, a dreamy blend of elegance and detail, and featured intricate beadwork left Mzansi in awe. But what truly captivated viewers was the love and effort that went into every step of its creation.

A viral TikTok revealed the careful process and craftsmanship behind Zama Gumbi's wedding gown.

Source: TikTok

Mzansi reacts to the video

Ⓔ wrote:

"See how she posted after the initial event? Very demure. Beautiful work, sis. ♥️"

MaShanduh WasoLundi highlighted:

"Ngithand ukuthi upost after umshado. ❤️"

Zakithi Miya The Eventplanner said:

"Wuh, bengihleli eduze kwakhe, ubemuhle…"

Keamogetswe M added:

"She looks even more young and beautiful without makeup. 🥰"

Gabi-Xulu-Radebe wrote:

"Bese kufika umuntu ethi ngino R1000 angenzele enjengeka Nombuso. 😭😭😭"

LisakhanyaM wrote:

"Eyi muhle Nombuso yoh! ❤️"

Big Momma said:

"Kanti these things nizenza ngezandla. 😭😭 Bengith kuphuma indwangu already with the beads. Bafazi niyasebenza. 🔥🔥🔥"

Mbalimndundu wrote:

"Muhle losisi, ngathi uyena omncane, and ingubo ubuyi bhaxile. Ccnibiyinhle shame. ❤️❤️❤️"

Noxolo MaNzuza Cele wrote:

"These ladies’ dresses were absolutely beautiful to the tae!"

MrsNzama added:

"Nombuso, ngithanda indlela ohloniphangayo. UBayede SS, nawe nje unesizotha, uzithobile. Qhubeka njalo, uJehova uzokubusisa. Ncane, sbonge. 🙏🙏♥️♥️♥️"

Slindosibisi wrote:

"One thing about you? You deliver exactly, ngufakazi. ❤️ This is beautiful. 🥺❤️"

Phindile Mgabadeli said:

"Beautiful work."

Watch the TikTok video below:

